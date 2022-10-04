Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Iconic Cruiser Motorcycles of All Time
The cruiser class is the emotional foundation of the motorcycle industry. Filled with heritage, classic styling, and outlaw appeal, this platform is the heartbeat driving the environment forward. Over years of innovation, the cruiser has changed its shape, engine size, and its technology, but the landmarks of this journey remain as symbols and footnotes for future models to draw from. Here are the most iconic cruisers whose impact is clearly shown in today's market.
Top Speed
Top 10 Motorcycles Under $6,000
The newly introduced motorcycle rider faces a common barrier to entry with his fellow beginners: the price. Enter the sub $6,000 category. This platform allows you to find quality motorcycles without breaking the bank. But where do we find motorcycls at such a low price? Have no fear! We give you the ten best bikes for under $6,000.
Top Speed
2022 Triumph Street Triple RS: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 58 LB-FT Driveline: X-ring chain. 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS Performance and Capability. The Street Triple RS produces 121 horsepower and 58 pound-feet of torque. That's five ponies and one pound o' grunt more than the base R model, and it's all accomplished through the electronic engine control system. A 77.99 mm bore and 53.38 mm stroke give the engine its 765 cc total displacement. It has a spicy, 12.5-to-1 compression ratio that'll demand high-octane pusholine.
Top Speed
2023 MINI Cooper SE Electric: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 199 LB-FT Driveline: Front-wheel Drive. Mini Cooper SE Electric Performance and Capability . Back in the late 2000s, driving an electric or hybrid car was all about making a statement, but as EVs have become more commonplace, consumers are noticing the potential for fuel and maintenance savings. MINI too has a history of experimenting with electric vehicles. Back in 2009, the British automaker showed off the MINI E, an all-electric demonstration car, made and distributed internationally on a trial basis for research and development purposes.
Top Speed
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: Performance, Price, and Photos
It's hard to believe that the Mercedes AMG GT has been on sale for close to eight years now. Yup, you heard that right, Merc's flagship two-door coupe has been around since 2014. Over the years, it has taken several avatars including one of the roadster, more hardcore versions like the GT-R and AMG GT Black Series, better suited for track use.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The S650 2024 Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is undoubtedly one of the most iconic muscle cars to have ever graced the planet. The 2024 model is a continuation of that excellence, creating a performance-designed street car that can still take the best that the competition has to offer on any track thrown in front of it. The car remains mostly the same on the outside, except for a few changes to better appeal to the new generation of buyers. On the other hand, the interior has been upgraded to make the driver feel like they have climbed into a futuristic car that can fly away. Let's dig into this amazing car and see how great it really is.
Top Speed
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Range Rover Sport Is the Best Luxurious Off-Road SUV
The Range Rover Sport has proven to be one of the best-selling luxury SUVs on the market. It offers style, comfort, and unique looks which have won the hearts of buyers all over the world. Since the release of the first-generation Range Rover Sport in 2005 Land Rover has only given the vehicle a complete makeover once. Now, in 2022, it is time for its third iteration which brings many subtle but substantial updates. It is supposed to be the best generation yet with features that even the big Range Rover doesn’t get. Here's why it is arguably one of the best luxurious SUVs on the market.
Top Speed
The Fate of Toyota's GR Performance Lineup Has Been Decided
It was not long ago that Toyota was known solely for its reliable yet boring vehicle lineup, with cars like the Prius and the Camry cementing their image of beige as a personality. While it had an incredible image in the 80s and 90s, Toyota outside its homeland of Japan became drab and mundane. With its last efforts as the early-2000s Celica and MR-S, it was easy to assume that the brand’s passion projects had died or moved to Lexus. However, after a sudden burst of enthusiasm, Toyota is back and ready to go with its GR performance line.
Top Speed
The 2023 Dodge Barracuda May Be The Challegner-Giulia Love Child We Never Got
Despite often being compared to the Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang, the Dodge Challenger is in a league of its own. It is safe to say that, from the big three, Dodge stayed the truest to the classic Muscle car formula. With that said, major revisions were considered for the 2015 model year of the Challenger. Those revisions involved the Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models. Said revisions never happened, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t be getting a MOPAR that’s more athletic and handles like a sports car. Here’s what the Challenger could have been and what could be the next Dodge sports car.
Top-selling automobiles in September
Leaving the showroom (USAT) September was a good month for auto sales as they jumped by more than 10%. What models were the hottest ones people were buying?10. Tesla Model 3 USAT9. Toyota Highlander USAT8. Tesla Model Y USAT7. Toyota Tacoma Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK6. Honda CR-V USAT5. Toyota Camry USAT4. Toyota RAV4 USAT3. Ram pickups USAT2. Chevrolet Silverado Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK1. Ford FSeries (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)11
Top Speed
Mansory Can Give the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 Supercar Performance
The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLS was unveiled in 2019, and despite being only three years old, the luxury SUV is due for a facelift. The only problem is that, like usual, this facelift will only include small exterior changes, with nothing serious happening under the hood. So, it's a good thing we have Mansory, which has already found a way to put a lot more power under the GLS 63 AMG's hood.
Top Speed
The Hennessey VelociRaptor Bronco 500 Takes Off-Roading to New Levels
The Bronco Raptor is a wildly capable machine in nearly every aspect. Its off-road chops can put a Jeep Wrangler to shame and can rival those of the Mercedes G-wagon. However, there was one thing that put the Bronco Raptor at the bottom of the totem pole in terms of sheer statistics - its power output. Now though, Hennessey Performance has managed to get its hands on a Bronco Raptor and is looking to narrow the gap in grunt between the Ford and its rivals.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Audi RS3
The Audi RS3 does many things better than just about any other vehicle in its class. We have seen the RS3 do sub-10 second quarter mile runs with mild upgrades, outrun supercars on winding roads, and do it all while still being a five-seater sedan. As Audi’s pint-sized supercar killer (aside from the TTRS), the RS3 punches well above its weight class. However, in comparison to some models in the Audi lineup, the RS3 looks a bit older. It seems, though, that this might be remedied soon enough.
Top Speed
How F1 Tech Made a Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Possible
Mercedes has been making a lot of controversial decisions lately. From 2023, you won’t be able to buy a Mercedes vehicle equipped with a manual transmission. This isn’t as surprising as the brand’s other controversial move, to retire the V-8 engine. While Mercedes AMG wants to keep inline-six and V-8 engines around for a bit longer, the 2023 AMG C63 S will not benefit from one. A burbling V-8 engine has been a definitive part of AMG and most of its models. With the V-8, technically, still being available in the larger models, is the new hot C-Class a worthy successor, and can big power from the hybrid powertrain make up for ditching one of the model’s most charismatic traits?
Top Speed
The Potential Motors Adventure 1 Electric RV Redefines Camping for the Elite
Nothing compares to exploring the great outdoors in your recreational vehicle while camping. And, if you're looking for something that can easily handle off-road terrain, you should check out the Potential Motors Adventure 1. It's the perfect rig for anyone who loves camping and wants to explore remote destinations inaccessible by car. With its rugged off-road suspension and powerful engine, the Adventure 1 can take you anywhere you want to go. Likewise, this bold and rush-moving camp van makes a powerful contender for off-road missions, unlike the 100 Series Land Cruiser, which also serves as the daily driver and comes with ample creature comforts.
Top Speed
Ford Performance Just Made the EcoBoost Bronco Way More Desirable
When Ford brought back the Bronco name back in 2020, we knew it was going to be a star among tuners. It was to be expected when you consider the SUV comes with amazing off-road capabilities, and most importantly, it wears the name of an icon. Even Ford Performance wants to be part of this "update the Bronco" game and, for a bit of money, it can add a bit of power under the hood of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder Bronco. But there’s a catch: you need to run your Bronco on premium gasoline.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned 420HP BMW 330e go all out on the Autobahn
BMW’s 3 Series is the world’s most popular Bimmer, and the automaker claims that a quarter of 3 Series consumers are proud owners of the 330e, the PHEV variant. Since the first 330e PHEV debuted in 2016, the car has offered the best of both worlds (performance and efficiency). However, with the latest 2023 3 Series LCI, the exterior and interior of the 330e gained a more modern design, but it has the same claimed all-electric range and combined power figures. However, if 288 horsepower combined output is not enough for you, this video will show you how a 330e performs with a Stage 1 tune on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor Will be a Brutal Supercar with a Weird Name
Audi recently announced the final R8 version, the R8 V10 GT RWD, which is the most aggressive-looking R8 ever built. Audi will not produce more than 333 examples of the R8 GT, so it will be a very rare model in the R8 lineup. Now that Audi is getting rid of its V-10-powered supercar, you might wonder what’s next. Indeed, the V-10 has no future, and we all can guess where it can all lead to: electrification. So, of course, if you are an ardent fan of the R8 V-10, you will not like it when I say Audi is allegedly working on an electric R8 replacement that could be called Rnext.
Top Speed
Techart's Porsche 911 GT Street R Hints at What a New 911 GT2 RS Should Be
The Porsche 911 is known for many things, but in recent years, it is safe to say, there is a 911 for everyone. The 992 can be had in 13 flavors, and that’s not counting limited editions like the Sport Classic and Speedster. With that said, one thing the current-generation 911 lacks is a road-going, but track-focused, twin-turbocharged model like the GT2 RS. While there is still time, it seems German tuner, TechArt, may have beaten Porsche to it with the 992 Turbo-based GT Street R, and it fits the bill surprisingly well.
