Saratoga Springs, NY

skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds tangle with Liberty League rival Ithaca

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-16) Liberty League match to Ithaca College Friday night at the Williamson Athletic Center. The Thoroughbreds are 4-11 overall and 0-3 in league play, while the Bombers move to 13-3 and 2-0. Chelsea Winegar had her third double/double of the season with 10 kills and 11 digs for the Thoroughbreds.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Hudson City School District ends football season early

HUDSON, NY - The Hudson City School District's varsity football season is "over". The school released a statement detailing why they decided to "hit the kill switch". The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
HUDSON, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Basketball
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

BALLSTON SPA, NY - According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber's 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Catholic Central School starts new chapter

ALBANY, NY - With every school year, students and teachers can expect some changes, whether it's room assignments or, as we've seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, mask protocol. But for students at Catholic Central School, the changes have meant having pre-kindergarten through 12th graders in the same building for the first time. "It's...
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

ALBANY, NY - Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?

TROY, NY - There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens 'Cafe Twelve 04' in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, NY - Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga International Flavorfeast Returns on Saturday, Oct. 8

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The popular local food festival marks its returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. During the event attendees may travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

