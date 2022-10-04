Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds tangle with Liberty League rival Ithaca
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-16) Liberty League match to Ithaca College Friday night at the Williamson Athletic Center. The Thoroughbreds are 4-11 overall and 0-3 in league play, while the Bombers move to 13-3 and 2-0. Chelsea Winegar had her third double/double of the season with 10 kills and 11 digs for the Thoroughbreds.
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
What NY team is the most popular in Albany?
From the Yankees to the Giants, have you ever wondered which NY franchise is the most popular in Albany? NY sports are one of a kind and highlight the pride fans and players have for the state and city of New York.
WNYT
Hudson City School District ends football season early
The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
Saratoga Strike Zone plans ‘rum bucket bowling league’
"Making bad bowlers feel good." That's the goal of Saratoga Strike Zone's new Rum Bucket Bowling League, which comes complete with pizza and ice-cold drinks.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comic Con returns to Albany for year 16
Albany Comic Con is back for year 16 of displaying premiere comic books and collectibles. The area's best dealers and professionals come together to make the show a full-blown convention.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Lieutenant’s PBA Announces Saratoga Springs 2021 Officer of The Year
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Officer Joseph Hughes was named 2021 Officer of the Year during a ceremony Sept. 27 with award-presenters Chief Shane Crooks and the Lieutenant’s PBA. Hughes was recognized for his near-10 years of service. “He has proven himself to be an excellent role model and a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Catholic Central School starts new chapter
With every school year, students and teachers can expect some changes, whether it's room assignments or, as we've seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, mask protocol. But for students at Catholic Central School, the changes have meant having pre-kindergarten through 12th graders in the same building for the first time. “It’s...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga International Flavorfeast Returns on Saturday, Oct. 8
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The popular local food festival marks its returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. During the event attendees may travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast...
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at MVP Arena
Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour."
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Comments / 0