15 Early Prime Day Candle Deals to Warm Up Your Home for Fall

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Can't wait until Prime Day starts to get in on the amazing deals? We're right there with you! Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of savings that are already up, running and ready to shop. Since October just started, we can't think of a better item to stock up on than candles that you can burn throughout the season. Cozy vibes!

Whether you want to burn a fragrance with autumnal energy or prefer crisper and cleaner scents, we found a slew of candles available for major markdowns. Check out our favorite deals below!

This Earthy Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMXaW_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Bring the soothing, fresh scent of the Appalachian mountains into your home with this unique candle!

See it!

Get the Southern Elegance | Appalachian Trail Oakmoss & Amber Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Warm Autumn Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpcwF_0iLozTx800
Amazon

This candle aims to bring the "sweater weather" feeling to life with notes of citrus, warm spice and woodsy aromas.

See it!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Cozy Season Candle (originally $24) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Chai Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3254eY_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Combine the scents of sweet pumpkin and spicy chai — filling your home with fall perfection!

See it!

Get the LA JOLIE MUSE Pumpkin Chai Fall Candle (originally $28) on sale for $24 at Amazon!

This Apple Bourbon Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uv7q6_0iLozTx800
Amazon

If you prefer sweeter scents, this apple-based candle with warm notes of vanilla and bourbon is ideal for you!

See it!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Farmhouse Kitchen Soy Candle (originally $28) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Inviting Fall Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Of5dK_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Shoppers are calling this candle the "perfect fall scent," and claim it also makes for a fantastic gift!

See it!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle No. 17 (originally $24) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Masculine Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyr3f_0iLozTx800
Amazon

This candle is marketed as a scent for men, but anyone who likes smokier aromas will surely enjoy this one!

See it!

Get the Craft & Kin Smoke & Vanilla Scented Candle (originally $30) on sale for $19 at Amazon!

This Savory Sweet Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3yfe_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Hot chocolate lovers can light this candle to snag that same warm and fuzzy feeling!

See it!

Get the Inayou Large 3 Wick Hot Cocoa Butter Scented Candle (originally $18) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Cute Tin Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6Ik1_0iLozTx800
Amazon

This clean and crisp candle is packaged in a gorgeous tin that will look great wherever you decide to display it!

See it!

Get the Will's Sword 13.5 oz Citronella Candle (originally $16) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Soothing Lavender Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzzWs_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Lavender is an excellent scent to help create a calm atmosphere!

See it!

Get the Flygoi Lavender Scented Candle (originally $15) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Wintery Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amGB9_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Even though it's not winter yet, we adore the forest scent this candle can bring into your home!

See it!

Get the Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle (originally $31) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Multi-Candle Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpKA4_0iLozTx800
Amazon

If you can't decide on a scent, this multipack gives you 16 different ones to choose from!

See it!

Get the CBHTR 16 Pack Scented Candle Gift Set (originally $30) on sale for $25 at Amazon!

This Cleansing Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcOBq_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Sage is commonly used to help cleanse spaces and bring in renewed energy, which is what this candle can do!

See it!

Get the Flygoi Sage Candle (originally $16) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Moody Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqdHK_0iLozTx800
Amazon

We can't think of a better candle to burn during spooky season than this one!

See it!

Get the Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Pumpkin Spice Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047yBS_0iLozTx800
Amazon

Pumpkin spice is the ultimate scent for fall, and this candle captures it beautifully!

See it!

Get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Classic Fall Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdaOF_0iLozTx800
Amazon

This candle includes all of fall's classic scents to your home feel super cozy!

See it!

Get the LA JOLIE MUSE Fall Candle (originally $16) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

Us Weekly

Add to Cart! Shop the Fall Midi Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When fall begins, we’re always really determined to dress our best. We can finally layer without sweating through our clothes, and we can start wearing all of the cute pieces we forgot we had stored away for the […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

