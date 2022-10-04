15 Early Prime Day Candle Deals to Warm Up Your Home for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Can't wait until Prime Day starts to get in on the amazing deals? We're right there with you! Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of savings that are already up, running and ready to shop. Since October just started, we can't think of a better item to stock up on than candles that you can burn throughout the season. Cozy vibes!

Whether you want to burn a fragrance with autumnal energy or prefer crisper and cleaner scents, we found a slew of candles available for major markdowns. Check out our favorite deals below!

This Earthy Candle

Bring the soothing, fresh scent of the Appalachian mountains into your home with this unique candle!

Get the Southern Elegance | Appalachian Trail Oakmoss & Amber Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Warm Autumn Candle

This candle aims to bring the "sweater weather" feeling to life with notes of citrus, warm spice and woodsy aromas.

Get the Sweet Water Decor Cozy Season Candle (originally $24) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Chai Candle

Combine the scents of sweet pumpkin and spicy chai — filling your home with fall perfection!

Get the LA JOLIE MUSE Pumpkin Chai Fall Candle (originally $28) on sale for $24 at Amazon!

This Apple Bourbon Candle

If you prefer sweeter scents, this apple-based candle with warm notes of vanilla and bourbon is ideal for you!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Farmhouse Kitchen Soy Candle (originally $28) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Inviting Fall Candle

Shoppers are calling this candle the "perfect fall scent," and claim it also makes for a fantastic gift!

Get the Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle No. 17 (originally $24) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

This Masculine Candle

This candle is marketed as a scent for men, but anyone who likes smokier aromas will surely enjoy this one!

Get the Craft & Kin Smoke & Vanilla Scented Candle (originally $30) on sale for $19 at Amazon!

This Savory Sweet Candle

Hot chocolate lovers can light this candle to snag that same warm and fuzzy feeling!

Get the Inayou Large 3 Wick Hot Cocoa Butter Scented Candle (originally $18) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Cute Tin Candle

This clean and crisp candle is packaged in a gorgeous tin that will look great wherever you decide to display it!

Get the Will's Sword 13.5 oz Citronella Candle (originally $16) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Soothing Lavender Candle

Lavender is an excellent scent to help create a calm atmosphere!

Get the Flygoi Lavender Scented Candle (originally $15) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Wintery Candle

Even though it's not winter yet, we adore the forest scent this candle can bring into your home!

Get the Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle (originally $31) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Multi-Candle Set

If you can't decide on a scent, this multipack gives you 16 different ones to choose from!

Get the CBHTR 16 Pack Scented Candle Gift Set (originally $30) on sale for $25 at Amazon!

This Cleansing Candle

Sage is commonly used to help cleanse spaces and bring in renewed energy, which is what this candle can do!

Get the Flygoi Sage Candle (originally $16) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Moody Candle

We can't think of a better candle to burn during spooky season than this one!

Get the Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Pumpkin Spice Candle

Pumpkin spice is the ultimate scent for fall, and this candle captures it beautifully!

Get the Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle (originally $28) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Classic Fall Candle

This candle includes all of fall's classic scents to your home feel super cozy!

Get the LA JOLIE MUSE Fall Candle (originally $16) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

