Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
UofL research links stressful workplace culture to health risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With employee burnout high and the Great Resignation being felt throughout all employment sectors, pioneering new research from the University of Louisville demonstrates biological links between workplace culture and human health. The UofL study is believed to be the first to connect biomarkers for chronic disease...
lanereport.com
Fastline Marketing Group announces Dean Barke as new president
BUCKNER, Ky. — Fastline Media Group has named Dean Barke as its new President. He will report directly to CEO and Founder, Bill Howard. Barke has served as CFO for Fastline Marketing Group since March 2018. He also served as Controller and Director of Finance for RSCS and Controller of US Operations for DD Williamson.
Comments / 0