Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida

Bobby DiNunzio of TIDE Swimming, who represented the US at Junior Pan Pacs, has switched his verbal commitment to Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6

Arizona State superstar Leon Marchand leads the way with three nation-leading performances as another weekend of racing ramps up. The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets.
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming

Texas junior and 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

David Schmitt, #18 in 2023, Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Butterflyer David Schmitt has verbaled to Harvard for 2023-24 with times that would already score in the A-finals of the 100/200 fly at Ivy Championships.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
swimswam.com

UNC Spoils Queens’ D1 Debut With Matching Victories

The Tarheel men and women both claimed decisive victories over Queens University of Charlotte in their season-opening dual meet. This meet marked Queens' debut as a Division I team, after capping off its time in Division II last year with a pair of national titles.
QUEENS, NY
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Rice (2024) Gives Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Free/back specialist Keaton Rice from American Energy Swim Club in Oklahoma has verbally committed to Auburn's class of 2028.
AUBURN, AL
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/7/2022

Age group swimmers around the country have started the 2022-23 season by hitting a ton of lifetime bests right off the hop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
swimswam.com

Leon Marchand Swims 2:41.97 300 IM in Off-Distance Dual Between ASU and UGA

Georgia hosted Arizona State last Friday for a men's and women's dual meet, emerging victorious in both men's and women's scores. The meet mostly featured off-distance races, including 150s of the strokes and some unique relays.
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Alex Henderson Added To Washington & Lee Swimming Staff

Washington and Lee Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn recently announced the appointment of Alex Henderson as Assistant Men's and Women's Swimming Coach and Assistant Professor of Physical Education.
LEXINGTON, VA
swimswam.com

National JR Teamer Charlie Egeland Sends Verbal to Yale (2023)

National Jr. Teamer Charlie Egeland has announced his verbal commitment to the Yale Bulldogs, beginning with the 2023-204 season.
NEW HAVEN, CT
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,938 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don't like the career you're in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,938 Swim Jobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
swimswam.com

Cal Pulls in Commitment from 2023 Honorable Mention Humberto Najera

3:47 400 IMer Humberto Najera from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2027.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
swimswam.com

Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe

Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming.
