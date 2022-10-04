Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida
Bobby DiNunzio of TIDE Swimming, who represented the US at Junior Pan Pacs, has switched his verbal commitment to Florida.
swimswam.com
NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6
Arizona State superstar Leon Marchand leads the way with three nation-leading performances as another weekend of racing ramps up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets. We have compiled a rough list of...
swimswam.com
2022 SMU Classic Preview: Texas Men, Louisville Women Headline Stacked Field
Carson Foster will be among the swimmers representing the University of Texas at this weekend's SMU Classic. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Dallas, Texas. Start Times. Friday: 6 pm ET. Saturday: 11 am ET. SCY (25 yards) Live Stream (PonyUp TV)
swimswam.com
C. Foster Hits 3:38.79 4IM, Albiero Goes 51.19 1Fly On Day One Of SMU Classic
Foster's time is faster than the automatic qualifying standard of 3:39.16 for NCAAs, making Foster the first swimmer to hit such a cut in the 2022-23 season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SMU CLASSIC. Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022. Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center...
swimswam.com
Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming
Texas junior and 2018 400 freestyle Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Archive photo via Jim Hong. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23. The...
swimswam.com
David Schmitt, #18 in 2023, Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard
Butterflyer David Schmitt has verbaled to Harvard for 2023-24 with times that would already score in the A-finals of the 100/200 fly at Ivy Championships.
swimswam.com
UNC Spoils Queens’ D1 Debut With Matching Victories
SCY (25 yards) The Tarheel men and women both claimed decisive victories over Queens University of Charlotte in their season-opening dual meet. This meet marked Queens’ debut as a Division I team, after capping off its time in Division II last year with a pair of national titles. UNC’s...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Rice (2024) Gives Verbal Pledge to Auburn
Free/back specialist Keaton Rice from American Energy Swim Club in Oklahoma has verbally committed to Auburn's class of 2028.
swimswam.com
UNC Asheville Swimming & Diving Provides Underserved Youth Swimming Lessons
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Swimming is a favorite activity for many people across the country. Whether it’s at a pool or lake, many people find swimming to be one of the best ways to spend a day. Unlike most activities, however, swimming is also a skill that can be used to help in more serious circumstances.
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/7/2022
Age group swimmers around the country have started the 2022-23 season by hitting a ton of lifetime bests right off the hop. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Swims 2:41.97 300 IM in Off-Distance Dual Between ASU and UGA
SCY (25 yards) Georgia hosted Arizona State last Friday for a men’s and women’s dual meet, emerging victorious in both men’s and women’s scores. The meet mostly featured off-distance races, including 150s of the strokes and some unique relays. Starting with the traditional events, Georgia kicked...
swimswam.com
Alex Henderson Added To Washington & Lee Swimming Staff
LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn recently announced the appointment of Alex Henderson as Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and Assistant Professor of Physical Education. “I am really looking forward to working with such driven students and staff...
swimswam.com
National JR Teamer Charlie Egeland Sends Verbal to Yale (2023)
National Jr. Teamer Charlie Egeland has announced his verbal commitment to the Yale Bulldogs, beginning with the 2023-204 season. Current photo via Charlie Egeland. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam's College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Steve Jungbluth Out as Associate Head Coach at Florida After 12 Years with Gators
Steve Jungbluth is out as the associate head coach at the University of Florida after a dozen seasons with the Gators program, sources told SwimSwam. Steve Jungbluth is out as the associate head coach at the University of Florida after a dozen seasons with the Gators program. “We have decided...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 43.5% Pick MacNeil In Stacked 100 Fly Field At 2023 NCAAs
More than 43 percent of readers are picking Maggie MacNeil to reclaim the NCAA title in the 100 fly after falling to third in 2021. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,938 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,938 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,938 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com
Cal Pulls in Commitment from 2023 Honorable Mention Humberto Najera
3:47 400 IMer Humberto Najera from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2027.
swimswam.com
Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe
Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level Current photo via Luka Gabrilo. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming. Gabrilo discusses his...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Jordan Crooks Drops Scintillating Early-Season 50 Free
Crooks' time of 19.36 from Tennessee's dual with UNC Wilmington last week is among the fastest we've ever seen this early in the NCAA season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
swimswam.com
Former Georgia Coach Jack Bauerle To Be Recognized At Auburn Football Game
ATHENS, Ga. – Former Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle will be recognized for over 50 years of service to the University of Georgia during Saturday’s home game against Auburn at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Bauerle and his family will be joined by University...
