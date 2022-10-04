Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 6 Virginia Picks Up 3-2 Road Win at No. 25 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (8-3, 3-1 ACC) picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke (4-8, 0-4 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 7) at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second...
virginiasports.com
No. 21 Virginia Hosts No. 2 Duke in ACC Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia men’s soccer team (7-4, 3-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 2 Duke (8-0-2, 3-0-1 ACC) as both teams look to take control of first place in the ACC Coastal Division Friday night (Oct. 7) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
virginiasports.com
Miller's Time Comes Early for Hoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Reese Miller picked up the nickname Bones after joining the University of Virginia men’s soccer team this summer, and it’s easy to see why. Still, don’t be deceived by No. 19’s slender frame. “For a slight guy he’s feisty and he tackles hard,”...
virginiasports.com
United Soccer Coaches Select Phil Horton as National Player of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a five-point performance against No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Virginia’s Phil Horton has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the national player of the week on Wednesday (Oct. 5). The announcement comes after Horton was named the player of the week by Top Drawer and College Soccer News on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Horton was also honored by the ACC as the Offensive Player of the week.
virginiasports.com
No. 6 Virginia Travels for ACC Match at No. 25 Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team (7-3, 2-1 ACC) takes on No. 25 Duke (4-7, 0-3 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The match will stream online on ACCNX through the...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Hosts No. 3 FSU In Thursday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) continues play at home on Thursday (Oct. 6) with another top-5 showdown as the Cavaliers face No. 3 Florida State (8-0-2, 4-0-0 ACC) in an 8 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW...
virginiasports.com
Natasha Subhash Advances to ITA All-American Second Round
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s first national tournament of the year, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships, being held Oct. 1-9 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. In singles, freshman Annabelle...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale Oct. 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Women’s basketball season ticket members and Virginia Athletic Foundation members will have access to a pre-sale for single game tickets for all home games beginning Monday, Oct. 10.
