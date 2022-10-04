CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a five-point performance against No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Virginia’s Phil Horton has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the national player of the week on Wednesday (Oct. 5). The announcement comes after Horton was named the player of the week by Top Drawer and College Soccer News on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Horton was also honored by the ACC as the Offensive Player of the week.

