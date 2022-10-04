ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 6 Virginia Picks Up 3-2 Road Win at No. 25 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (8-3, 3-1 ACC) picked up a 3-2 victory at No. 25 Duke (4-8, 0-4 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 7) at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Virginia scored all three of its goals in the second...
virginiasports.com

No. 21 Virginia Hosts No. 2 Duke in ACC Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia men’s soccer team (7-4, 3-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 2 Duke (8-0-2, 3-0-1 ACC) as both teams look to take control of first place in the ACC Coastal Division Friday night (Oct. 7) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
virginiasports.com

Miller's Time Comes Early for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Reese Miller picked up the nickname Bones after joining the University of Virginia men’s soccer team this summer, and it’s easy to see why. Still, don’t be deceived by No. 19’s slender frame. “For a slight guy he’s feisty and he tackles hard,”...
virginiasports.com

United Soccer Coaches Select Phil Horton as National Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a five-point performance against No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Virginia’s Phil Horton has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as the national player of the week on Wednesday (Oct. 5). The announcement comes after Horton was named the player of the week by Top Drawer and College Soccer News on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Horton was also honored by the ACC as the Offensive Player of the week.
virginiasports.com

No. 6 Virginia Travels for ACC Match at No. 25 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team (7-3, 2-1 ACC) takes on No. 25 Duke (4-7, 0-3 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The match will stream online on ACCNX through the...
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Hosts No. 3 FSU In Thursday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) continues play at home on Thursday (Oct. 6) with another top-5 showdown as the Cavaliers face No. 3 Florida State (8-0-2, 4-0-0 ACC) in an 8 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW...
virginiasports.com

Natasha Subhash Advances to ITA All-American Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s first national tournament of the year, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships, being held Oct. 1-9 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C. In singles, freshman Annabelle...
virginiasports.com

Virginia Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale Oct. 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Women’s basketball season ticket members and Virginia Athletic Foundation members will have access to a pre-sale for single game tickets for all home games beginning Monday, Oct. 10.
