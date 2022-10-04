ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBNFL Week 4 Recap: Bud Dupree makes big play in return for Titans

By Adam Stratton
 3 days ago
Photo by Abbie Parr | Getty Images

Did you miss watching NFL football this week because you were traveling back home from Oxford after attending the Kentucky game? Me too. Nonetheless, I’ve got you covered when it comes to how the former ‘Cats performed.

Kentucky plays South Carolina this week, so it was only fitting Bud Dupree returned to the field on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans to secure a big turnover. His pick-6 against the Gamecocks in 2014 was arguably the highlight of his career in Lexington, and while Sunday wasn’t nearly as dramatic, he did secure the recovery of a Matt Ryan fumble to start what would be a Titans victory.

Dupree has been battling a hip injury this season but returned to action this past week and made an impact. Unfortunately, that impact only lasted eight snaps. He recorded a tackle and the aforementioned fumble recovery during his short time on the field, but it appears he may have been a little too ambitious with his return.

After his exit, the Titans listed him as questionable to return but likely felt it was not worth pushing it after they jumped out to an early lead. Hopefully, we see #48 back out there again soon.

Wan’Dale Robinson is “making progress” on his knee injury

While one of Kentucky’s veterans returned to the field this week (albeit short-lived), Big Blue Nation’s top rookie did not. Wan’Dale Robinson injured his knee in his first NFL game, and although his initial prognosis looked promising, Robinson has now missed his third week in a row.

The team gave a vague update that he was, “making progress,” and that they would reevaluate him on Thursday.

Robinson’s injury comes at an unfortunate time as New York’s entire wide receiver room is banged up. With Sterling Sheppard, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney all missing time with ailments of their own, Robinson would surely be seeing a healthy target share if he were able to play. Get well quickly, Wan’Dale.

Randall Cobb is still clutch

Kentucky’s other shifty slot receiver continues to play well for the Green Bay Packers. You can pretty much pencil Randall Cobb in for three catches and 50 yards, and this past week was no different. Cobb caught three of his four targets for 42 yards and helped the Pack edge out the New England Patriots in overtime.

While his stats from a fantasy football perspective don’t jump off the page, the 32-year-old makes those plays when they count. Cobb has been targeted five times this year on third down. He has caught all five of those passes, all for first downs. On top of that, Aaron Rodgers has targeted him four times in the 4th quarter or overtime. The result? Four catches, three first downs.

Cobb has yet to find the endzone thus far, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of Rodgers’ most trusted wide receivers, in this, his 12th year in the league.

Three former Kentucky defensive players rank top 15 in sacks

On the opposite side of the ball, Mike Edwards continues to shine for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He once again led his team in tackles with 13 (five solo), including one tackle for a loss and a sack for good measure.

In Jacksonville, Josh Allen was once again a menace in the opposing team’s backfield. Allen had seven tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss and a sack. He now ranks alongside former Kentucky players, Za’Darius Smith (who also recorded a sack this week for the Minnesota Vikings) and Jamin Davis, with three sacks on the year, good for 14th in the league.

Smith played limited snaps due to a minor injury of his own but gave London a preview of what Big Blue Nation is about with a big play and equally great celebration.

As for Davis, he has become Commanders fans’ sarcastic scapegoat. Ever since Ron Rivera publically threw him under the bus in week one, the (mostly) facetious Twitter response to any Commanders’ mishap is to blame Jamin Davis. This week gave that movement more fodder.

Due to a defensive scheme folly, Davis found himself matched up one-on-one against the Dallas Cowboys’ number one receiver, CeeDee Lamb, not once but twice. Both times, Lamb took advantage of the mismatch and burned the Commanders for big yards.

Washington fans were quick to mockingly dog Davis (clearly the defensive mismatch was not his fault) in what looks to become a trend amongst the fanbase. Davis otherwise played well, totaling five tackles (one solo) on the day.

Elsewhere around the league, Quinton Bohanna recorded two tackles for the Cowboys while Marquan “Bully” McCall added one tackle for the Carolina Panthers.

COLUMBIA, SC
