Judy was born December 12, 1942 to William Nally Bryan and Eva Satterfield Bryan, both of Washington DC. Judy grew up in suburban Virginia, graduating from Fairfax High School where she lettered in softball, field hockey and basketball. She continued her athletics at William and Mary College, playing on the varsity basketball, field hockey and lacrosse teams. After graduation in 1963, Judy moved to California where she was a Management Analyst first at the Oakland Naval Supply Center, then at the Military Traffic Management Command at Oakland Army Base for many years, retiring as Chief of Management Division. It was there she adopted her first Doberman dog, the beginning of a long string of rescued Dobies. They were the light of her life. Ever a lover of classical music, she was also a season subscriber to San Francisco Opera for 25 years. She was also a skilled woodworker and an avid cross-country skier. In 1995 Judy retired from Civil Service and accompanied her partner Rachel Yobs to Bainbridge Island, where they — and the dogs — settled comfortably. Judy continued her deep appreciated of sports — especially women’s basketball and golf — until nearly the very end. Although she survived a major stroke, she couldn’t win her long battle with dementia. Judy passed on September 29, 2022 in the gentle care of St Anthony’s Hospital, Gig Harbor WA. She is survived by her wife and partner of 33 years, Rachel Yobs of Bainbridge Island, her brother Jim Bryan of Leesburg FL, and her cousin Bill Steinkuller (Joan) of Oakton VA.

