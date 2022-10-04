With interest rates rising and more hikes likely on the way as the Federal Reserve looks to cool inflation, rate-sensitive sectors may not be appealing to investors. So market participants are to be forgiven if they’re glossing over assets such as utilities stocks and exchange traded funds such as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). On the other hand, there might just be more than meets the eye — in a good way — regarding XLU opportunity.

