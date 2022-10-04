Read full article on original website
etftrends.com
Understanding Utilities ETF Opportunity
With interest rates rising and more hikes likely on the way as the Federal Reserve looks to cool inflation, rate-sensitive sectors may not be appealing to investors. So market participants are to be forgiven if they’re glossing over assets such as utilities stocks and exchange traded funds such as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). On the other hand, there might just be more than meets the eye — in a good way — regarding XLU opportunity.
etftrends.com
As Investors Move Back Into Tech, Check Out RYT
After a rough September for equities, investors are taking advantage of the opportunity to buy into growthier funds at a discount. Investors looking to reallocate funds to the space should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT), which is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index.
