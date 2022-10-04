Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
fox29.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
whitecenternow.com
Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?
(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
q13fox.com
Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon. According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing. "Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet. US...
My Clallam County
Water back on for Port Angeles customers
PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces
A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
My Clallam County
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North. According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside. Crews worked to remove...
kitsapdailynews.com
Poulsbo votes no on giant troll sculpture
A giant troll sculpture won’t be coming to Poulsbo after all. The City Council voted Oct. 5 to not go through with the statewide Pacific Northwest Troll Project, which would have implemented a giant troll sculpture at Fish Park. The council decided it would be too expensive, other city...
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. All...
oregontoday.net
USCG Rescue, Oct. 6
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued three people and a dog Tuesday from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 2 p.m. Tuesday of a 57-foot vessel taking on water after it struck rocks entering Echo Bay. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham to assist the people and the dog. Multiple good Samaritans arrived on scene to monitor the vessel and provide equipment to help reduce the ingress of water. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also arrived on scene to monitor the vessel. The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene, removed water from the vessel with a dewatering pump and towed the vessel toward shore for approximately 5 hours. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew. The BoatUS crew towed the vessel toward shore, where it was moored in Bellingham.
AOL Corp
UPDATE: Another Puget Sound area health system’s outage part of planned maintenance
Another health system’s computer network outage Thursday morning was part of a planned maintenance event. Bremerton-based Peninsula Community Health Services, which serves Kitsap and Mason counties and the Key Peninsula area with medical, behavioral and dental clinic support, sent out an area-wide alert about its system outage. The outage...
Man airlifted with burns covering 80% of his body after propane explosion at Olympia marina
An explosion at an Olympia marina Sunday afternoon damaged several boats and sent one person to the hospital. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion after the victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. Sunday that...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
