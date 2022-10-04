ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

q13fox.com

Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass

NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
whitecenternow.com

Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?

(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon. According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing. "Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet. US...
BRINNON, WA
My Clallam County

Water back on for Port Angeles customers

PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Poulsbo votes no on giant troll sculpture

A giant troll sculpture won’t be coming to Poulsbo after all. The City Council voted Oct. 5 to not go through with the statewide Pacific Northwest Troll Project, which would have implemented a giant troll sculpture at Fish Park. The council decided it would be too expensive, other city...
POULSBO, WA
oregontoday.net

USCG Rescue, Oct. 6

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued three people and a dog Tuesday from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 2 p.m. Tuesday of a 57-foot vessel taking on water after it struck rocks entering Echo Bay. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham to assist the people and the dog. Multiple good Samaritans arrived on scene to monitor the vessel and provide equipment to help reduce the ingress of water. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also arrived on scene to monitor the vessel. The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene, removed water from the vessel with a dewatering pump and towed the vessel toward shore for approximately 5 hours. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew. The BoatUS crew towed the vessel toward shore, where it was moored in Bellingham.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

