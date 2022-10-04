Read full article on original website
A busy week for the Shoshone County legal system
WALLACE — It was a busy pair of days at the Shoshone County Courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, as multiple cases proceeded through the legal system. Among them were the sentencings of Richard Rogers Jr. and Logan Silva, as well as the arraignment of accused murderer Stephanie Paris. On...
Jail bookings: Oct. 3-5
• Seth Dwayne Fausett, 23, of Wallace, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • Tanya Lee Johnson, 46, of Salmon, Idaho, is on hold from Madison County. • Elizabeth Collins, 35, of Great Falls, Mont., was arrested for violating her probation. • Brain Scott Eby, 42, of Smelterville, Idaho,...
Dr. Boyd will see you now
SMELTERVILLE — The newest addition to the Shoshone Medical Center family of doctors should open up new avenues of health care for Silver Valley residents. Dr. Jessica Harnisch-Boyd, D.O., MPH, is now taking patients at SMC Family Medicine. Dr. Boyd recently completed her family medicine residency at Kootenai Health,...
PHD: Harmful algae in Rose Lake
Panhandle Health District (PHD) in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water sampling by DEQ indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or...
Pop culture lives!
Stars from "Star Wars," a "Friday the 13th" Jason Voorhees, local artists and a world of pop culture fandom await those who attend the fifth annual Lake City Comicon at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds on Saturday. "We're really trying to take the show to the next level and bring in...
