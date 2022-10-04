ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Utah State
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA.com Says Chris Paul's Health is Suns' Biggest Question

The Phoenix Suns believe they've got a real shot at winning their first NBA title this season. Their offseason moves proved it, too. Phoenix matched an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton while extending Devin Booker to a supermax deal. Cameron Johnson was promoted as a starter and potential role players such as Jack Landale haven't disappointed thus far in preseason play.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Trae Young
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Jae Crowder
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #9 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is number 9 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The Boston Celtics originally traded Markelle Fultz to the Philadelphia 76ers for Tatum and a future Philly first that become Romeo Langford. Tatum has since become one of the best players in the league, and the clear-cut best player on a team that just made the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract

NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Maxey Thrilled to Have PJ Tucker on Sixers’ Side vs. Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in his final press conference of the 2022 NBA playoff run. When discussing the series against the Miami Heat, where the Sixers lost in six games, Embiid praised his opponent PJ Tucker for being an X-factor who dominated Philly. Embiid publicly...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Phoenix Suns#Western Conference#The Indiana Pacers#Gm
lastwordonsports.com

Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights

Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Dallas Stars Top Forward Signs New Contract With Team

The Dallas Stars re-signed free agent forward Jason Robertson, to a 4-year contract worth $ 31million, or $7.75 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2025-2026 season. Jason Robertson re-signs after a full offseason of questions. Jason Robertson Re-Signs with the Dallas Stars. Over his two-year NHL career,...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy