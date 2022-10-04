Read full article on original website
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Watch: Joel Embiid Worked Out With Top 3 NBA Pick Over Summer
Sixers center Joel Embiid participated in a workout with Chet Holmgren over the summer.
Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Preview: Big 3 Sits Out, Lonnie Walker IV Makes Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers might be 0-2 in the preseason, but there have been a lot of reasons for optimism so far and that will look to continue on the second night of their Las Vegas back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That onus will fall on the team’s young players,...
2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings
After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA.com Says Chris Paul's Health is Suns' Biggest Question
The Phoenix Suns believe they've got a real shot at winning their first NBA title this season. Their offseason moves proved it, too. Phoenix matched an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton while extending Devin Booker to a supermax deal. Cameron Johnson was promoted as a starter and potential role players such as Jack Landale haven't disappointed thus far in preseason play.
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Tyrese Maxey isn't worried about personal accolades going into year three.
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #9 Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is number 9 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The Boston Celtics originally traded Markelle Fultz to the Philadelphia 76ers for Tatum and a future Philly first that become Romeo Langford. Tatum has since become one of the best players in the league, and the clear-cut best player on a team that just made the NBA Finals.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Three No. 1 draft picks talked shop!
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
Maxey Thrilled to Have PJ Tucker on Sixers’ Side vs. Cavs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in his final press conference of the 2022 NBA playoff run. When discussing the series against the Miami Heat, where the Sixers lost in six games, Embiid praised his opponent PJ Tucker for being an X-factor who dominated Philly. Embiid publicly...
CJ McCollum Out for Pelicans' Home Preseason Opener
CJ McCollum has been ruled out of Friday's game versus Pistons.
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights
Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars Top Forward Signs New Contract With Team
The Dallas Stars re-signed free agent forward Jason Robertson, to a 4-year contract worth $ 31million, or $7.75 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2025-2026 season. Jason Robertson re-signs after a full offseason of questions. Jason Robertson Re-Signs with the Dallas Stars. Over his two-year NHL career,...
