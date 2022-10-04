Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Volunteers Wanted for Charleston Beerfest – Volunteers receive a free shirt and festival admission!
The Post and Courier
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
live5news.com
Officials working to reschedule canceled MOJA festival events
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual MOJA Arts Festival celebrating African American and Caribbean culture was set to start last week, but some events were postponed due to Hurricane Ian. However, city of Charleston officials say there are plenty of events still happening this week as they wrap up the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
country1037fm.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
live5news.com
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society needs room in shelter for displaced dogs following Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is asking for your help. They said they’ve been over capacity with dogs throughout the summer, but are begging the public to open their homes, to even just one dog, so they can make room for displaced animals following Hurricane Ian.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
crbjbizwire.com
Second phase of construction underway at Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park
Charleston, S.C. – Global logistics developer and leader Portman Industrial has broken ground on Phase II of Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park in Ridgeville, S.C. Phase II involves the construction of a 1,123,360-square-foot industrial facility on 110.6 acres. Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, is the design-builder for both phases of the project.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
walterborolive.com
Colleton spared significant damage from Ian
Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
holycitysinner.com
Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board
Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
New community garden opens in Bowman area
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area. “We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.
