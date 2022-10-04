Read full article on original website
Inspire ideas through professionals – Elevate brings an online marketplace for applied knowledge
Elevate is an upcoming online marketplace where people can interact with experts to push their businesses to new heights. The company features over 1000 highly experienced professionals from all over North America. USA – Elevate is an online marketplace dedicated to exceptional and practical knowledge. It’s a platform dedicated to...
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
Securance Consulting Launches Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS) To Help Organizations Maintain a Strong Security Posture at an Affordable Cost
Securance created a five-service security package to address businesses’ fundamental security needs. CSaaS is budget-friendly and empowers small and medium-sized businesses to adopt proactive security strategies. As businesses continue to grow and develop, so does the cyber threat landscape. Nearly every industry has embraced new security solutions to protect...
Scott Taylor Launches SaltwaterFishing.Supplies in Time for the Holidays
Saltwater Fishing Supplies is a newly launched full service custom fishing supplies and blog on the topic combining a fresh approach to the art of the disciplines enjoyed by millions of people around the world. The site blends the quality of fishing equipment and apparel you won’t find just anywhere but offers these at deep discounts shocking most visitors.
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
QUINN Releases New Collection for Fall, Now Offering Unique, High Quality Cashmere Clothing for Men and Women
For over ten years, Quinn has designed quality Cashmere clothing, and this season they have launched a line of classic styles enhanced with innovative designs. QUINN, a leading fashion store in the United States is pleased to announce the release of its cashmere clothing collection for fall. The newly released collection, according to the company, is aimed at providing a unique collection of cashmere clothing that is classy, posh, and ideal for both women and men. QUINN has proven its commitment to providing fashion enthusiasts and shoppers with new clothing collections for different fashion seasons. This fall, QUINN is introducing a new collection that features high-quality clothing that is sure to please any fashion aficionado.
Biologics Fill/ finish Services Market is projected to be over USD 4.2 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis
The fill / finish services market is presently dominated by service providers (more than 95) based in North America and Europe. A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety.
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk
Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
Dr. Libby Wilson Goes Beyond Traditional Medicine to Help People Achieve their Optimal Health
Dr. Wilson focuses on getting to the root cause of an illness and creating personalized plans for patients. Chronic medical conditions can severely limit one’s quality of life. Unfortunately, this is an everyday reality for many people. While conventional medicine offers treatments, options are often limited. This results in recurring symptoms and feelings of defeat in patients as they can’t seem to achieve the results they want despite their efforts. Dr. Libby Wilson, a seasoned functional medicine doctor and the founder of Best Life Functional Medicine, offers a new approach to treating patients with chronic conditions.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Aesthetic Clinic Introduces Ultra-Modern Equipment for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Delhi
Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic utilizes advanced equipment to provide maximum service to its patients. Over the years, Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic has successfully performed thousands of plastic surgeries with satisfying results. Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic announces that they use the most sophisticated equipment for performing plastic surgery and...
NLK Plumbing Introduces New & Advanced Website for Seamless Online Booking
NLK Plumbing – a Melbourne-based plumbing company, has recently introduced its new advanced and developed website with the latest features and seamless accessibility for an enhanced customer experience. The new NLK Plumbing website showcases details of the smooth and coherent online booking process, simplified to aid better user engagement.
