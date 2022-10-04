Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner, is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20! Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10,...

PET SERVICES ・ 25 DAYS AGO