Eugene, OR

750thegame.com

OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?

We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Oregon Ducks land much-needed offensive line commitment

The Oregon Ducks have finally registered their first offensive line pledge of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After landing Josh Conerly Jr., the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, to close out the 2022 class, many believed it was a sign that Oregon wouldn't miss a beat in the transition from Mario ...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Game Preview: Arizona vs. Oregon

Television: Pac-12 (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 109/203. The Arizona Wildcats welcome the Oregon Ducks to Arizona Stadium this Saturday for the annual Family Weekend game. The Wildcats trail the all-time series with the Ducks, 18-28, and have lost each of their last two matchups.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Justin Flowe reps with second-team defense

Inside linebacker Justin Flowe was with the second-team defense during an early period of practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Flowe, who missed last week’s game against Stanford, has been a full participant during the opening periods of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) as they prepare to take on Arizona.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Three Beavers Advance To MLB’s Postseason

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Boyd have advanced to the MLB Postseason with their respective clubs and will start play in the Wild Card rounds on Friday. Kwan, who lettered for the Beavers from 2016-18, and Rasmussen, who pitched at OSU from 2015-17, will square...
CORVALLIS, OR
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lost hunter found in woods after massive search

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting. Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency." Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
247Sports

247Sports

