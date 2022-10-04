Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
750thegame.com
OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?
We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Oregon Ducks land much-needed offensive line commitment
The Oregon Ducks have finally registered their first offensive line pledge of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After landing Josh Conerly Jr., the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, to close out the 2022 class, many believed it was a sign that Oregon wouldn't miss a beat in the transition from Mario ...
Game Preview: Arizona vs. Oregon
Television: Pac-12 (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth) Radio: 1290 AM, 107.5 FM (Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett); SiriusXM 109/203. The Arizona Wildcats welcome the Oregon Ducks to Arizona Stadium this Saturday for the annual Family Weekend game. The Wildcats trail the all-time series with the Ducks, 18-28, and have lost each of their last two matchups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Stanford Cardinal
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. This week's game will air on ESPN, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
San Jose State 40, UNLV 7 (FINAL): Inside the Spartans live updates and game thread
SAN JOSE -- In an idea that would have been unthinkable five years ago, San Jose State (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) will host UNLV (4-1, 2-0 MW) in a matchup between the top two football teams in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference to be televised on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff will be Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Justin Flowe reps with second-team defense
Inside linebacker Justin Flowe was with the second-team defense during an early period of practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Flowe, who missed last week’s game against Stanford, has been a full participant during the opening periods of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) as they prepare to take on Arizona.
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staying on top of the MW West Division, San Jose State shuts down UNLV 40-7
SAN JOSE—Two weeks ago, the city got to see the San Jose State Spartans demolish Western Michigan. On Friday night, San Jose State delivered an encore at CEFCU Stadium, this time against a conference opponent. Improving to 4-1 (2-0 Mountain West) against a team that averaged over 35 points...
osubeavers.com
Three Beavers Advance To MLB’s Postseason
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Steven Kwan, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Boyd have advanced to the MLB Postseason with their respective clubs and will start play in the Wild Card rounds on Friday. Kwan, who lettered for the Beavers from 2016-18, and Rasmussen, who pitched at OSU from 2015-17, will square...
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in Linn County early Friday morning
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Linn County was felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning. The rumbling hypocenter was tracked to an area about nine miles southeast of Lacomb, near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, just before 6 a.m. The earth’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
KVAL
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
kezi.com
Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting. Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency." Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0