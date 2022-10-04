Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
Why is This Arkansas House The Most Haunted in The Entire State?
Did you know there is a beautiful old house that is considered the most haunted house in the entire state of Arkansas? The current owners have experienced paranormal activity in it for years. In 2008, it was named the most haunted house in America. What Type of Paranormal Activity Has...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study
ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
Arkansas cattle farmers’ profits shriveling with drought
The lack of rain lately has been especially tough on the cattle industry.
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot today; big cold front tomorrow
It’s a little milder this morning, but still cool. But that handful of degrees that it is warmer are a head start to a hot afternoon. Little Rock will be in the 80s by Noon and then eventually reach a high temperature of 90°. Don’t worry. It’s not a record. That’s 94°.
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
