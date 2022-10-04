ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
THV11

Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study

ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

