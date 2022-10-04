ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

There’s nothing you can do about the weather and it’s been beyond miserable at the Jersey Shore for the last week. The remnants of Ian generated pounding surf, relentless wind and constant rain that made for unfishable conditions. With the exception of blackfish in the Point Pleasant Canal and striped bass in the rivers and bays, the storm pretty much shut everything down.
ENVIRONMENT
onthewater.com

Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

Northeast winds shut down fishing across much of the Island this past week, but clear skies have prevailed and with them comes the kickstart of the Fall Run. Up on Cape Cod where I now reside, the fall run started early with albies, schoolies and cocktail blues making up the bulk of the early morning sunrises blitzes that you grow accustomed to come mid-autumn. But after several days of wind blowing directly into the North Fork of Long Island, fishing has picked up again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – October 6, 2022

The lake water level is low due to lack of rain. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. French Creek. A reminder to boaters using the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) access to the creek: boats must be properly registered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
HOUSE RENT
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island's Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to consider fast-tracking marijuana expungement process

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– After President Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal marijuana charges Thursday, Rhode Island may consider fast tracking their expungement process. Governor McKee gave a statement to ABC 6 Thursday reading:. “The President’s announcement is a crucial step forward for fairness and justice in our nation and...
POLITICS
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WESTERLY, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island's worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
onthewater.com

5 Ways to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian

The coasts are places we ALL love to explore and PROTECT – especially in Florida, where Costa calls home. One week ago today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, causing catastrophic damage to Fort Myers, Naples and surrounding areas in Southwest Florida. Even though we were preparing and closely monitoring the storm with our local Costa team and cause partners across the Keys and Florida, the aftermath is far worse than we imagined, and these communities are suffering a devastating loss.
FORT MYERS, FL
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

