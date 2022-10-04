Northeast winds shut down fishing across much of the Island this past week, but clear skies have prevailed and with them comes the kickstart of the Fall Run. Up on Cape Cod where I now reside, the fall run started early with albies, schoolies and cocktail blues making up the bulk of the early morning sunrises blitzes that you grow accustomed to come mid-autumn. But after several days of wind blowing directly into the North Fork of Long Island, fishing has picked up again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO