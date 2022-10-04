Read full article on original website
Related
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
There’s nothing you can do about the weather and it’s been beyond miserable at the Jersey Shore for the last week. The remnants of Ian generated pounding surf, relentless wind and constant rain that made for unfishable conditions. With the exception of blackfish in the Point Pleasant Canal and striped bass in the rivers and bays, the storm pretty much shut everything down.
Last lane of I-95 North shifting onto new bridge
The first three lanes were moved over the past several weeks.
onthewater.com
Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
Northeast winds shut down fishing across much of the Island this past week, but clear skies have prevailed and with them comes the kickstart of the Fall Run. Up on Cape Cod where I now reside, the fall run started early with albies, schoolies and cocktail blues making up the bulk of the early morning sunrises blitzes that you grow accustomed to come mid-autumn. But after several days of wind blowing directly into the North Fork of Long Island, fishing has picked up again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – October 6, 2022
The lake water level is low due to lack of rain. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. French Creek. A reminder to boaters using the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) access to the creek: boats must be properly registered...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to consider fast-tracking marijuana expungement process
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– After President Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal marijuana charges Thursday, Rhode Island may consider fast tracking their expungement process. Governor McKee gave a statement to ABC 6 Thursday reading:. “The President’s announcement is a crucial step forward for fairness and justice in our nation and...
Despite recent rains, New England still in drought
Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) are continuing to monitor the drought situation in New England which is expected to continue through autumn.
Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project
Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
12 News/RWU Poll: McKee up double-digits over Kalus in RI gov race
The exclusive survey finds the Democratic incumbent with a healthy lead over his Republican challenger, but also shows where she has the chance to make gains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
Website Lists SouthCoast Oddities and Weird Attractions
Massachusetts and nearby Rhode Island are pretty cool states with lots of neat and interesting things to see, right? I'm glad you agree. But to someone who visits from outside of the area, some of the sights we take for granted might seem, oh, a bit odd or just downright bizarre.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
12 News/Roger Williams University Poll: See the results tonight at 5
With the November election just a few weeks away, 12 News and Roger Williams University are once again teaming up to take the pulse of local voters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onthewater.com
5 Ways to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian
The coasts are places we ALL love to explore and PROTECT – especially in Florida, where Costa calls home. One week ago today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, causing catastrophic damage to Fort Myers, Naples and surrounding areas in Southwest Florida. Even though we were preparing and closely monitoring the storm with our local Costa team and cause partners across the Keys and Florida, the aftermath is far worse than we imagined, and these communities are suffering a devastating loss.
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills
Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
Care New England names new CEO
Rhode Island's second-largest hospital group will have a new leader later this year.
Comments / 0