multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Develops New Community in Phoenix OZ

Downtown’s growing popularity—and a dearth of new supply—inspired the partners to develop Henri. A joint venture comprised of EJF Capital LLC and Toll Brothers Inc., through the Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, will develop Henri, a new multifamily community in the increasingly popular downtown district of Phoenix. Filling a 2.32-acre site in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, the project will provide 313 apartments.
azbex.com

Multiple Projects Progress in Casa Grande

Industrial and manufacturing projects continue to march steadily forward in Casa Grande, with two new projects coming before the Planning and Zoning Commission this week and another looking to continue its progress. In the first of the new projects, Opus Development Company LLC (The Opus Group) is planning a new...
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
kjzz.org

Maricopa County's housing supply is growing

Nearly 250,000 new housing units were being planned or built across Maricopa County in 2021. Analytics director Anubhav Bagley recently told the Maricopa Association of Government’s Economic Development Committee the numbers do not include every new house being built, just those in planned developments. “So these projects are all...
luxury-houses.net

This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool

The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
kjzz.org

Sam Fox talks about what's next for him and the restaurant industry

The metro Phoenix restaurant scene has been growing and diversifying over the last several years, and Sam Fox has been a big part of that. Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, has been expanding around town, the state and the country. In 2019, he sold his company to the Cheesecake Factory, but he’s still working on new projects, including a Phoenix hotel that topped off construction this week.
citysuntimes.com

Hospitality inclined in Cave Creek with Handlebars: Town native Mike Edwards’ new business is booming

Mike Edwards is no stranger to hospitality. Working in the restaurant industry for 15 years and eight of those as a bartender allowed him to identify a need in the community. A need for people to have a safe way home with services like Uber and Lyft not servicing the area. With no lit or paved walkways, an idea sparked for Edwards as he thought about the 3-mile radius of Cave Creek.
Rob Glaser
Ryan Boyle
Jesse Hudson
azbex.com

Urban 95 Could Deliver Glendale’s Tallest Buildings

Glendale City Council’s recent approval of the Urban 95 residential master plan could pave the way for the city’s tallest buildings. At 11 stories, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa is currently the tallest building in the city. The 34-acre plan includes two 15-story apartment towers near...
KTAR.com

Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
azmarijuana.com

New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
scottsdaleairpark.com

A Polished Effort: Collins Bros. Chophouse opens in Scottsdale

Chef and fourth-generation restaurateur Christopher Collins and his staff of 40-plus are serving lunch, dinner and takeout daily at Collins Bros. Chophouse. Located at 8220 N. Hayden Road near Via De Ventura Road inside The Village at Hayden in Scottsdale, the restaurant is inspired by American chophouse-style venues and the newest addition to Common Ground Culinary, which Collins founded in 2011.
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical

Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
