multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Develops New Community in Phoenix OZ
Downtown’s growing popularity—and a dearth of new supply—inspired the partners to develop Henri. A joint venture comprised of EJF Capital LLC and Toll Brothers Inc., through the Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, will develop Henri, a new multifamily community in the increasingly popular downtown district of Phoenix. Filling a 2.32-acre site in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, the project will provide 313 apartments.
azbex.com
Multiple Projects Progress in Casa Grande
Industrial and manufacturing projects continue to march steadily forward in Casa Grande, with two new projects coming before the Planning and Zoning Commission this week and another looking to continue its progress. In the first of the new projects, Opus Development Company LLC (The Opus Group) is planning a new...
ABC 15 News
Pricey! Scottsdale property for sale for $55,000,000
Check out this sprawling Scottsdale property for sale now for $55,000,000. It sits on nearly 240 acres and has a variety of recreational facilities, multiple buildings, and more.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's housing supply is growing
Nearly 250,000 new housing units were being planned or built across Maricopa County in 2021. Analytics director Anubhav Bagley recently told the Maricopa Association of Government’s Economic Development Committee the numbers do not include every new house being built, just those in planned developments. “So these projects are all...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
kjzz.org
Sam Fox talks about what's next for him and the restaurant industry
The metro Phoenix restaurant scene has been growing and diversifying over the last several years, and Sam Fox has been a big part of that. Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, has been expanding around town, the state and the country. In 2019, he sold his company to the Cheesecake Factory, but he’s still working on new projects, including a Phoenix hotel that topped off construction this week.
citysuntimes.com
Hospitality inclined in Cave Creek with Handlebars: Town native Mike Edwards’ new business is booming
Mike Edwards is no stranger to hospitality. Working in the restaurant industry for 15 years and eight of those as a bartender allowed him to identify a need in the community. A need for people to have a safe way home with services like Uber and Lyft not servicing the area. With no lit or paved walkways, an idea sparked for Edwards as he thought about the 3-mile radius of Cave Creek.
azbex.com
Urban 95 Could Deliver Glendale’s Tallest Buildings
Glendale City Council’s recent approval of the Urban 95 residential master plan could pave the way for the city’s tallest buildings. At 11 stories, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa is currently the tallest building in the city. The 34-acre plan includes two 15-story apartment towers near...
KTAR.com
Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
Macayo’s to Open in New Vistancia Development Next Year
This will be the tenth outpost for a brand that has deep roots and rich history throughout Arizona.
azmarijuana.com
New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
AZFamily
‘I was getting screwed’: Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Celeste Strong had a lot of good memories with her family at their home in Phoenix. “It was my first home,” she said. “I loved the pool.” In early 2020, Strong decided to sell. The single mom needed the transaction to happen...
scottsdaleairpark.com
A Polished Effort: Collins Bros. Chophouse opens in Scottsdale
Chef and fourth-generation restaurateur Christopher Collins and his staff of 40-plus are serving lunch, dinner and takeout daily at Collins Bros. Chophouse. Located at 8220 N. Hayden Road near Via De Ventura Road inside The Village at Hayden in Scottsdale, the restaurant is inspired by American chophouse-style venues and the newest addition to Common Ground Culinary, which Collins founded in 2011.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical
Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
