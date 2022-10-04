While construction cost increases have impacted projects on a nationwide scale, water-related projects in the City of Mesa have been hit particularly hard. A forecast last year projected the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline would cost $72M. An update presented to the Mesa City Council at a recent study session now puts the cost at $183M. The project is especially important to the City’s water use plans, as it will offset the city’s losses from recent cuts in its Colorado River supply allotment once it becomes operational.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO