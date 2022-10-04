Read full article on original website
Industrial and manufacturing projects continue to march steadily forward in Casa Grande, with two new projects coming before the Planning and Zoning Commission this week and another looking to continue its progress. In the first of the new projects, Opus Development Company LLC (The Opus Group) is planning a new...
While construction cost increases have impacted projects on a nationwide scale, water-related projects in the City of Mesa have been hit particularly hard. A forecast last year projected the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline would cost $72M. An update presented to the Mesa City Council at a recent study session now puts the cost at $183M. The project is especially important to the City’s water use plans, as it will offset the city’s losses from recent cuts in its Colorado River supply allotment once it becomes operational.
