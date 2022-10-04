The Amazon thermostat is a voice-controlled device that can use the Alexa app. It’s easy to set up and use, and it can even be used to control other smart devices in your home. A new product from Amazon called the Amazon Thermostat is set to change how people use energy in their homes. The device is a voice-activated thermostat that can be controlled using Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The thermostat will learn your heating and cooling preferences and adjust itself accordingly, making it more efficient.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO