'It's been a life-saver' | Samaritan's Purse in Florida helping residents hit by Hurricane Ian
BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan's Purse has mobilized an army of 550 volunteers, with 2,500 more on the way, to help homeowners in three areas that were devastated by Hurricane Ian; Fort Myers, Englewood, and Punta Gorda. The North Carolina-based international Christian relief and evangelism organization has already received more...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
