Curbed
We’re Getting Closer to Permanent Outdoor Dining
Since they were first installed, outdoor dining sheds — a.k.a. streeteries — have been the source of many neighborhood conflicts over noise, public space, and cleanliness. One of them made it all the way to the State Supreme Court when 23 residents, mostly from Greenwich Village and the Lower East Side, sued the city to stop the implementation of a permanent Open Restaurants program. The group, named the Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy, argued that the city didn’t complete a rigorous enough environmental review of streeteries’ impacts. Yesterday, the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division dismissed it.
Curbed
How Delivery Workers Won Their First Charging Hub
The idea came to Gustavo Ajche during the pandemic. As a food-delivery worker, the virus had not just forced him to keep working when it was dangerous, but had also taken away the few spaces where he could get out of the elements and take a break, like the atrium at 60 Wall Street, long a favorite spot for him and other deliveristas. One morning in late 2020, Ajche was walking down 86th Street with Ligia Guallpa, the head of the Worker’s Justice Project, when they passed an abandoned newsstand. He wondered aloud if they could be repurposed as delivery-worker shelters. But Guallpa was doubtful; Ajche recalls her saying, “With the Parks Department, it’s not that easy to get space from them, so don’t think about that.”
Curbed
Try to Guess Why Princess Anne Rode the Staten Island Ferry
Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, visited New York City this week and took a dreary afternoon ride on the Staten Island Ferry. The New York Post described the drop-in to the Big Apple as a “surprise.”. She did not ride the ferry for...
Curbed
On the Vision — and Limits — of a Century of Grand Urban Plans
From sidewalk level, New York looks like an accumulation of the haphazard, organized according to impenetrable rules. Its pieces jam next to, beneath, and on top of each other like a litter of kittens. Any snatches of gracious order seem accidental or the product of some wild contest among builders. Yet some of that energized jumble is deliberate — great chunks of it mapped out in a vast, all-encompassing strategy of almost inconceivable hubris. In 1922, a handful of mandarins (including banker Charles Dyer Norton, Henry Street Settlement founder Lillian Wald, and Manhattan borough president George McAneny) decreed that the city was too chaotic to be trusted to evolve on its own. What New York needed was a plan — a big one. To draft it, they formed the Regional Plan Association (which today remains a collection of civic-minded do-gooders with no official power aside from the persuasiveness of their ideas), The document they came up with seven years later was not an abstraction: Along with the 1916 zoning resolution, the 1929 Regional Plan was the founding document of modern New York.
Curbed
I Brought a Medium to Gracie Mansion
The rooms in Gracie Mansion named for the color of their walls are generally pretty cheery: The Yellow Parlor is painted a bright mustard; the Peach Room is a sunny Creamsicle. But the deep-cobalt walls of the Blue Room, which is sometimes used to entertain the mayor’s guests, are cast in dim lamplight and bare except for a mirror and two oil portraits hanging side by side. The first is of William Gracie, the son of Archibald Gracie, who built the mansion on a grassy spot overlooking the East River in 1799 as a summer residence for his wife and six children. The second is of Elizabeth Wolcott, William’s wife, who died there of a reported case of “apoplexy” when she was just 24 years old. “Some say she haunts the house,” Mary Reynolds, our white-haired tour guide who delivers her formidable knowledge with a touch of dry humor, says as a smile crosses her face.
