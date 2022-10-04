From sidewalk level, New York looks like an accumulation of the haphazard, organized according to impenetrable rules. Its pieces jam next to, beneath, and on top of each other like a litter of kittens. Any snatches of gracious order seem accidental or the product of some wild contest among builders. Yet some of that energized jumble is deliberate — great chunks of it mapped out in a vast, all-encompassing strategy of almost inconceivable hubris. In 1922, a handful of mandarins (including banker Charles Dyer Norton, Henry Street Settlement founder Lillian Wald, and Manhattan borough president George McAneny) decreed that the city was too chaotic to be trusted to evolve on its own. What New York needed was a plan — a big one. To draft it, they formed the Regional Plan Association (which today remains a collection of civic-minded do-gooders with no official power aside from the persuasiveness of their ideas), The document they came up with seven years later was not an abstraction: Along with the 1916 zoning resolution, the 1929 Regional Plan was the founding document of modern New York.

