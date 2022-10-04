Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO