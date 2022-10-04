ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football

By Matt Lutovsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
ng-sportingnews.com

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Why isn't Cris Collinsworth calling games with Al Michaels? Explaining the NFL's new 'Thursday Night Football' booth

The NFL is entering its fifth week of the 2022 regular season, beginning with the "Thursday Night Football" meeting between the Colts and Broncos. Fans who followed the "TNF" broadcast from NFL Network or Fox to Amazon Prime have enjoyed listening to legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Missing from the broadcast, however, is his longtime "Sunday Night Football" partner, Cris Collinsworth.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
ng-sportingnews.com

Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz: Is the Colts' offense any better in 2022 after offseason quarterback trades?

The Colts decided to make drastic changes to their quarterback room in the 2022 NFL offseason after a disappointing late-season collapse to close 2021. Indianapolis had a win-and-in scenario in Week 18 against the lowly Jaguars, who had already fired Urban Meyer and clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, the Colts were expected to easily win that contest and waltz into the postseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, more impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

As teams released their initial injury reports of the week on Wednesdays, a few notable pass catchers raised eyebrows with missed practices, prompting fantasy football owners to worry about their statuses as the week progresses. Heading into Week 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, and Rashod Bateman are among the biggest names nursing injuries and will need to be monitored right up until kickoff on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Colts Broncos
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
ng-sportingnews.com

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy