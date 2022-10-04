Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Booker lauds Biden’s steps to decriminalize marijuana
U.S. Senator Cory Booker has long been a proponent of decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana, saying when he was mayor of Newark in 2012 that he didn’t see why the criminal justice system was focused on punishing young people caught for possessing small amounts of weed. So when President Joe...
New Jersey Globe
Hakeem Jeffries boosts — and courts — Gottheimer at N.J. event
In what could be an audition to succeed Nancy Pelsoi as the top House Democrat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is in New Jersey to headline a prayer breakfast organized by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Jeffries, the House Democratic Caucus Chairman, is considered a leading...
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
Comments / 1