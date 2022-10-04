ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New VP National Operations At HMG

Brian Driver has been promoted to Vice President of National Operations for Houston based Hope Media Group. Since 2012, Driver has served WayFM as Operations Manager and Later General manager for WAYA in Charleston SC. “Brian has demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond to serve the listeners of...
Dave Kim Joins WDET

Dave Kim is the new manager, digital content and strategy for WDET, Detroit. Most recently, he oversaw Michigan Humane’s digital marketing efforts. “We are thrilled to have Dave join our growing team,” said Mary Zatina, GM. “He brings a unique mix of radio, nonprofit and marketing experience that very few people have in the Detroit market.”
Beasley, Audacy Swap Vegas Stations

Beasley Media Group is sending KDWN-AM (720), and the translator that was carrying the syndicated talk format on 101.5, over to Audacy. In return Beasley adds KXTE-FM to its Vegas cluster. KXTE-FM is an Alternative station. Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Throughout Beasley Broadcast Group’s 61-year history, we...
Audience And Revenue Webinar

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig will present a webinar, “The Future of Audience and Revenue: New Insights on Growth Opportunities”. The webinar will feature new insights from Futuri’s ongoing Future of Audience and Revenue series. The new data is designed to help broadcasters identify and unlock growth opportunities...
Record Latin Music Revenue

Recording Industry Association of America data shows U.S. Latin music grew its share of record revenue to a record high of 6.6% of total revenue. The RIAA says that growth outpaced overall U.S. Tallies. “U.S. Latin revenue rose to more than half a billion dollars during the first half of...
Ed Lover Hits Syndication

Audacy is launching “The Ed Lover Experience” into syndication October 17. The Hip-Hop program with host Ed Lover, will be heard across a variety of dayparts in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Las Vegas. “Ed Lover is the guy who introduced an entire generation to hip-hop,...
FORECAST 2023: A Good Bet For Broadcasters

Radio and television groups are taking a closer look at sports betting and sports related opportunities these days. Forecast 2023 can give you the inside line on how to cash-in on this category in the coming year. If you Register Now for Forecast 2023 November 16, 2022 at the Harvard...
Tim Scheld Leaving WCBS

Tim Scheld, News Director/Brand Manager for WCBS is stepping down from his position. In a letter to colleagues he wrote, “My plan is to help in the transition and be finished here before the end of the year. I promise I am not done with the news business and my new term as Chair of RTDNA is one example of work that will occupy my time and energy.”
Salem Taps LA Host For Podcast

The Salem Podcast Network is launching a new podcast called “Stinchfield”. The podcast will be hosted by longtime talk show host Grant Stinchfield, who currently co-hosts “The Morning Answer” on Salem’s Los Angeles station KRLA-AM 870 along with his co-host Jennifer Horn. “America is in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Well Heeled Podcast

Rachel Zoe is known as one of Hollywood’s most powerful fashion authorities. “Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe” has Zoe getting candid with like-minded female entrepreneurs featuring varying backgrounds across a broad spectrum of different industries. She gave audiences a glimpse into her fast-paced life as an...
Entravision Repping La Chokolata

Starting January 12, 2023, Entravision will have exclusive network representation of “El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata”. The show airs on 97 radio stations across the United States, representing 64% of the U.S. Hispanic population. “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive representation of ‘El Show de...
Cumulus Bets On ‘The Spread’ With KGO Change

KGO-AM 810 in San Francisco, a 50kw Class A facility using three towers to deliver a city-grade daytime signal to not only the Bay Area but to Sacramento, Chico, Monterey-Salinas and Stockton, has been delivering News/Talk programming since 1962. It has been on the air at its current frequency and power output since 1947.
Eastlan Now Measuring Myrtle Beach

Eastlan has begun continuous measurement in the Myrtle Beach SC market. The first book was released last week. “Radio has changed, so have our options for a ratings service”, said Steve Clendenin, President/CEO of Maryland Media One. “Eastlan offers a larger sample size for a fraction of the cost. The research includes ALL stations in my market which gives us a better advantage in programming and sales. Not to mention, we are surveyed monthly and not just twice per year. This is a no-brainer!”
