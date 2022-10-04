Eastlan has begun continuous measurement in the Myrtle Beach SC market. The first book was released last week. “Radio has changed, so have our options for a ratings service”, said Steve Clendenin, President/CEO of Maryland Media One. “Eastlan offers a larger sample size for a fraction of the cost. The research includes ALL stations in my market which gives us a better advantage in programming and sales. Not to mention, we are surveyed monthly and not just twice per year. This is a no-brainer!”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO