Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas impacting Week 5 waiver wire pickups

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender
The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football
It doesn't get much worse than the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts being "questionable" for a Thursday Night game, but that's the situation Jonathan Taylor and his owners find themselves in ahead of the Colts' Week 5 showdown with the Broncos. Taylor seems more likely to be ruled out than actually playing, but if he has any chance of suiting up, you know Indianapolis will take it down to the last possible minute before making a decision. That means fantasy owners with Taylor and handcuffs Nyheim Hines/Phillip Lindsay need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates before locking in their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
ng-sportingnews.com
Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz: Is the Colts' offense any better in 2022 after offseason quarterback trades?
The Colts decided to make drastic changes to their quarterback room in the 2022 NFL offseason after a disappointing late-season collapse to close 2021. Indianapolis had a win-and-in scenario in Week 18 against the lowly Jaguars, who had already fired Urban Meyer and clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, the Colts were expected to easily win that contest and waltz into the postseason.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
How George Kittle is still making an impact for the 49ers, despite lack of targets, offensive production
Fantasy owners beware: George Kittle dropped another stinker. The 49ers tight end reeled in two catches for a paltry 24 yards on "Monday Night Football," further frustrating fans who hoped to see the long-haired pass-catcher get more involved in Kyle Shanahan's aerial attack. Those believing that Kittle's fortunes would change with the reascension of Jimmy Garoppolo have been sadly mistaken through 2.5 games.
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 6: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Phillip Lindsay, George Pickens, Hayden Hurst
The weird and wild world of the 2022 NFL season rolls on into Week 5, and roster depth is starting to become more and more important. With injuries aplenty and bye weeks looming in Week 6, the time to plan out your next few weeks is now. Targeting waiver prospects and potential free agent adds ahead of time can save you FAAB cash or waiver claims and win you some future matchups. That's why we're back with our Week 6 waiver wire watchlist, which features handcuff RBs like Phillip Lindsay and Caleb Huntley, young WRs like George Pickens, and breakout TEs like Hayden Hurst.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Nyheim Hines vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Colts Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Broncos hosting the Colts. Last week, Jonathan Taylor sprained his ankle and is out this week. What does this mean for Nyheim Hines’ fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Banged up Rams' offensive line had no answers for 49ers pass rush and how it played key role in loss on 'Monday Night Football'
The night ended as it started for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: lying in the lush Levi's Stadium grass under the crunch of 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam. Ebukam got to Stafford relatively unchallenged before knocking the bal out of his grasp with a ferocious swipe. The ball made its way toward the first down marker before eventually being scooped up by a pair of cherry-stained gloves.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pick 'em Pool Picks Week 5: Expert tips on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools
We kept the good times rolling last week, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged only 1.9 wins from those same five games in NFL pick 'em pools. Cincinnati, San Francisco, Atlanta, and the Jets all won, and Carolina was the only loser. We're not satisfied with 4-1, though, so we're back with expert tips on five potential Week 5 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
