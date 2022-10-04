Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
dotesports.com
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
dotesports.com
A rematch years in the making: DWG KIA reignite rivalry with G2 with lopsided victory at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Cloud9 and Fnatic kicked off the first day of the Worlds 2022 group stage with...
dotesports.com
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
dotesports.com
Fnatic’s coach ‘not allowed on stage in America’ for Worlds 2022 main event
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s League of Legends division is now facing some visa issues. The team’s head coach,...
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
dotesports.com
Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season
FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.
dotesports.com
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the...
dotesports.com
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
dotesports.com
KOI joins forces with Rogue, creates ‘strategic alliance’ to compete in LEC for 2023 season
Esports organizations Rogue and KOI have entered a “strategic alliance” that will be kicking off next year, allowing KOI to finally join the LEC. For the 2023 Spring Split, Rogue will rebrand to KOI, but the current LEC management will be in charge of running the main League of Legends team.
dotesports.com
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
dotesports.com
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar
The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
dotesports.com
No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible,...
dotesports.com
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
dotesports.com
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
dotesports.com
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of...
dotesports.com
KRÜ Esports reportedly set to sign Brazilian VALORANT superstar
KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi. KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.
