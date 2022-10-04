ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Liquid#Shakeup#In The World#Video Game#Dot Esports#Guild Esports#European#North American#French#Karmine Corp#Kcorp
dotesports.com

When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?

Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
dotesports.com

NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z

Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?

After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar

The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2

Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?

Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KRÜ Esports reportedly set to sign Brazilian VALORANT superstar

KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi. KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy