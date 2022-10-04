ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
All teams participating in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale

The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale tournament will be hosted at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 to mark the first LAN event for Fortnite’s Zero Build mode. The event will pit 15 teams of trios against each other for a $200,000 prize pool, as well as the first Fortnite Zero Build championship crown.
