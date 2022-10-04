Read full article on original website
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
Worlds 2022 group stage begins with EU, Fnatic asserting their dominance over NA
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Pitting Fnatic against Cloud9, the opening match of the League of Legends World Championship group stage...
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2
Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
How to get Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe
Nikanas are some of the most stylish weapons in Warframe, and the Tatsu may not be too far behind. This Two-Handed Nikana stole the show for being one of the few weapons in its class, though players who enjoy Revenant’s signature weapon can farm themselves an improved copy of it in the form of Tatsu Prime.
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There aren’t many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
The next PUBG update is changing the gunplay meta, updating maps, and more
PUBG is back with a vengeance and looking to make sweeping changes that’ll rock the game to its core. KRAFTON, Inc.’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS update goes live on Oct. 11 and 19, and is likely to mix up console and PC play for the foreseeable future. The devs behind...
