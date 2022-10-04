ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
fox7austin.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX

