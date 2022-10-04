ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
It's National Night Out! Here Are Some Events Happening Across North Texas

It's National Night Out and there are several events happening across North Texas. Police departments will host events and spend time building stronger bonds within the communities they serve. Here are a few events we found in the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex. Arlington. Arlington has been the No. 1 National...
Road Trip from Dallas to Destin, FL

If you are looking for a laid-back road trip filled with beautiful sandy beaches, rich history and delicious food, look no further. The trip from Dallas to Destin will take you from the heart of historic Texas to Florida's Emerald Coast through iconic cities and charming small towns. The 1,110-mile...
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
