Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores
Sandwiches, fries, and more are offered at this restaurant opening several locations in coming months.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
dmagazine.com
9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
It's National Night Out! Here Are Some Events Happening Across North Texas
It's National Night Out and there are several events happening across North Texas. Police departments will host events and spend time building stronger bonds within the communities they serve. Here are a few events we found in the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex. Arlington. Arlington has been the No. 1 National...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Destin, FL
If you are looking for a laid-back road trip filled with beautiful sandy beaches, rich history and delicious food, look no further. The trip from Dallas to Destin will take you from the heart of historic Texas to Florida's Emerald Coast through iconic cities and charming small towns. The 1,110-mile...
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation
When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
When to expect a cooldown & rain from North Texas’ weather over the next week
A cooldown, quick warmup, and then some rain are expected to hit North Texas in the next week.
4 Castles to Tour in Texas
If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
