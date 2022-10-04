Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
Kate Middleton and Liz Truss: A Tale of Fashion Faux Pas
LONDON — Sartorially speaking, it’s not a good week for Catherine, Princess of Wales. She stepped out on Wednesday to visit the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guilford in southern England wearing a pleated mustard yellow dress from high street brand Karen Millen, which is part of the fast-fashion chain group Boohoo.
Tour a Greenwich Village Townhouse Steeped in Old-School Elegance
Rule number one: Neutrals are always the safest choice when it comes to color schemes. Rule number two: Antiques have no place in 21st-century life. Rule number three: Fine fabrics should never be deployed in a house with children, however well behaved. Rule number four: Traditional elegance has nothing to do with the way we live now. But tell all that to real estate executive Samantha Rudin Earls and her husband, David Earls, cofounder of a private investment firm as well as Subject Matter, an organization that helps fund documentary films focused on social issues, and you’ll just get furrowed brows. Given the soigné good looks of their West Village town house, the effervescent young couple clearly did not get their generation’s denialist style memo.
Bon Appétit
This Is the Year of the Fancy Deviled Egg
At Agi’s Counter in Brooklyn, 40 orders of dill- and pickle-packed “Green Devils” are delivered to tables at every sitting. The deviled eggs at Agi’s, one of BA’s 50 best restaurants of 2022, have become so popular that chef Jeremy Salamon put them on both the daytime and dinner menus. It’s the same story across the country at the Anchovy Bar, which opened in San Francisco late last year. Half of all guests order the deviled egg starter, which is topped with anchovies, Caesar dressing, breadcrumbs, a mountain of Parmesan cheese, bottarga, and chives. “At this point, deviled eggs have arrived and they’re not going anywhere,” says Anchovy Bar’s chef-owner Stuart Brioza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bon Appétit
Wait, King Charles’s Biscuits Company Is a Thing?
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The newly crowned King Charles III is known for many things, including his tempestuous relationship with Princess Diana and concurrent affair with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. But his food and produce company, Waitrose Duchy Organic, remains a little-known fun fact for much of the world, royals-obsessed or not.
Bon Appétit
This ls the Full List of NYC Restaurants That Kept, Earned, or Lost Michelin Stars in 2022
The Michelin Guide announced its New York City honorees for 2022 during a ceremony at the Hudson Yards restaurant Peak on October 6. The esteemed awards highlight some of the best (and priciest) restaurants in one of America’s culinary capitals. The updated guide, featuring restaurants awarded Michelin stars as well as Bib Gourmand recognition, includes five restaurants awarded the maximum three stars, with no three-starred restaurants losing their status.
‘He captured the flux of sensation itself’: Bridget Riley, Luc Tuymans and other painters on Cézanne’s genius
In 1968, the artist Carolee Schneemann delivered a lecture at the ICA in London, during which she repeatedly undressed and re-dressed herself while discussing one of her great influences as an artist. “Does a woman have intellectual authority?” she asked at the time. “Can she have public authority while naked and speaking?” The scandalised response to Schneemann’s intermittent nakedness rather eclipsed the significance of the artist about whom she was speaking: Paul Cézanne.
oceanhomemag.com
Virgin Voyages Converts Cruising Skeptics With Fine Dining, Unique Entertainment, and Plenty of Glamour
When Sir Richard Branson decided he wanted to create a cruise experience like no other, he pulled out all the stops and disrupted the travel industry with a ship that offers an adults-only, yacht-inspired experience on the high seas. Partnering with some of the best interior designers, artists, and architects—Roman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
Your Grilled Cheese Has Been Sorely Missing Raw Leeks
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I discovered the leek while living in Paris. Of course, I knew what a leek was, but I never thought of it as a main character. My mother used to add leeks when making stock and chicken soup, and even cornbread stuffing for Thanksgiving. But in Paris, it was celebrated in its own right.
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5 M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
Iconic Mondrian painting is up for auction at Sotheby's with a guide price of $50MILLION - twenty times what it sold 40 years ago - as ultra-wealthy pour money into art and shun tanking stock market
A painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian being sold by a private seller is expected to go for over $50 million when it goes to auction at Sotheby's in November, as art prices skyrocket amid a post-pandemic industry boom. Mondrian’s 1930 painting ‘Composition No. II’ would be sold for more...
This New Scotch Series Is Made Entirely From Distilleries That Haven’t Existed for Decades
Independent bottler Gordon & Macphail is known for releasing expensive, rare, ultra-aged scotch, but the whisky in this new collection is quite literally the last of its kind. That’s because the new Recollection Series consists of liquid from three ghost distilleries that closed decades ago. These bottles aren’t cheap, but consider it the entry fee for a snapshot of non-replicable whisky history. Each whisky is a single cask release that was matured in Gordon & Macphail’s own barrels, and come from three unique demolished distilleries: St. Magdalene, Glen Mhor and Lochside. If these names are unfamiliar to you, you’re probably not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the Most Coveted Japanese Whiskies Just Released an Unusual New Blend
The world of Japanese whisky keeps contracting and expanding, with the discontinuation of beloved age statement bottles and the addition of new limited-edition whiskies. Suntory’s Hibiki brand has been subject to both—the 17-year-old expression was discontinued a few years ago, but now there’s the new limited-edition Hibiki Blossom Harmony, and this whisky is quite unique. Hibiki is a revered Japanese whisky blend from Suntory, which was first introduced in 1989 and quickly became a favorite among whisky fans of all categories. The blend is comprised of malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s three distilleries—Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita (which provides the grain...
We went to Måneskin's tiny surprise London show last night and it was...kinda weird
Fans queueing for hours, phones everywhere and a strangely subdued atmosphere made for an unusual evening
vinlove.net
The unique and unique dish of Ty Ba duck, a feat of processing more than 10 hours, is “out of the oven” in Hanoi
Ducks are boned and shaped like a pixie, marinated with more than a dozen herbs and spices, then dried for about 10 hours before being grilled. The dish has a strange appearance and taste, customers wait in long lines to buy. Ty Ba duck is actually a grilled duck dish,...
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Denmark
If you've ever been to Denmark, you probably had a good reason to visit the beautiful country and the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, who blessed us with some of the finest stories ever written, such as "The Ugly Duckling" and "The Little Mermaid." The Culture Trip says that one of the best reasons to visit Denmark is the fact that it's often in the top spot on the World Happiness Report, making the nation one of the happiest in the whole world. Another reason to visit Denmark is its concept of hygge, a popular, yet complex term that's all about living a comfortable and cozy life.
Comments / 0