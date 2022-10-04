Rule number one: Neutrals are always the safest choice when it comes to color schemes. Rule number two: Antiques have no place in 21st-century life. Rule number three: Fine fabrics should never be deployed in a house with children, however well behaved. Rule number four: Traditional elegance has nothing to do with the way we live now. But tell all that to real estate executive Samantha Rudin Earls and her husband, David Earls, cofounder of a private investment firm as well as Subject Matter, an organization that helps fund documentary films focused on social issues, and you’ll just get furrowed brows. Given the soigné good looks of their West Village town house, the effervescent young couple clearly did not get their generation’s denialist style memo.

