Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
Walter Hill on Returning to the Genre He Loves Most
If you were an action fan in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s, one of the great pleasures of filmgoing was the experience, every year or two, of a new Walter Hill movie. No one else was really making movies like him, and no one had before; although his morally and philosophically oriented genre pictures owed something to the Westerns of Howard Hawks and the existential crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville, they weren’t really the same. Films like “The Driver,” “The Warriors,” and “48 Hours” were somehow both more heightened in their mythological resonances and more realistic in their behavior than...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hulu’s ‘The Patient’ gets at a dynamic rarely seen on TV: Orthodox-Reform tensions
(JTA) — Episode three of “The Patient,” the well-received psychological thriller series on Hulu about a serial killer who kidnaps his therapist, involves a flashback to an Orthodox wedding. Ezra, son of the protagonist therapist Alan Strauss and Reform cantor Beth Strauss, is marrying an Orthodox woman...
"I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty
"This will save time on meeting with people."
Only 6 movies have made $1 billion at the box office in their first 2 weeks of release — here they all are
Of the over 50 movies that have crossed $1 billion at theaters, only a select few franchises have joined the billion-dollar club in record time.
Cleveland Jewish News
A Ugandan rabbinical student in NYC writes a kids’ book about her favorite Jewish holiday
(New York Jewish Week) — Shoshi is a spirited young girl who always has her eye on the prize. In anticipation of her favorite Jewish holiday, Sukkot, she spends many sleepless nights planning for their town’s annual sukkah competition. Shoshi and her brothers, Avram and David, live with...
Cleveland Jewish News
In ‘Last Flight Home,’ a Jewish family helps their father end his life
(JTA) – When Rabbi Rachel Timoner’s dad Eli told his family of his decision to end his life, Rachel knew what would soon be asked of her: to officiate his funeral, something he had told her he wanted since she became ordained. This presented a challenge for Rachel,...
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
Cleveland Jewish News
Father of Hadid supermodels goes on anti-Semitic social media rant
The Palestinian Jordanian father of models Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid went on an anti-Semitic rant on Instagram, comparing Zionists to Adolf Hitler and terrorists. Mohamed Hadid reposted the cover of GQ Magazine that features an interview with his son, praising him as a true Palestinian. His post then pivoted...
Instagram still hosting self-harm images after Molly Russell inquest verdict
Instagram is breaking its promise to remove posts that glorify self-harm and suicide years after the death of the schoolgirl Molly Russell, Observer analysis has found. The photo-sharing app has long claimed it does not allow material that “promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide” and says it removes content of this kind.
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The podcast will revisit tales from the former PBS TV series and narrate new stories about school, friendships and family. Listeners will also be able to send voice messages for Arthur to respond to.
