IndieWire

Walter Hill on Returning to the Genre He Loves Most

If you were an action fan in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s, one of the great pleasures of filmgoing was the experience, every year or two, of a new Walter Hill movie. No one else was really making movies like him, and no one had before; although his morally and philosophically oriented genre pictures owed something to the Westerns of Howard Hawks and the existential crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville, they weren’t really the same. Films like “The Driver,” “The Warriors,” and “48 Hours” were somehow both more heightened in their mythological resonances and more realistic in their behavior than...
Cleveland Jewish News

In ‘Last Flight Home,’ a Jewish family helps their father end his life

(JTA) – When Rabbi Rachel Timoner’s dad Eli told his family of his decision to end his life, Rachel knew what would soon be asked of her: to officiate his funeral, something he had told her he wanted since she became ordained. This presented a challenge for Rachel,...
BGR.com

Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals

The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
Cleveland Jewish News

Father of Hadid supermodels goes on anti-Semitic social media rant

The Palestinian Jordanian father of models Bella, Gigi and Anwar Hadid went on an anti-Semitic rant on Instagram, comparing Zionists to Adolf Hitler and terrorists. Mohamed Hadid reposted the cover of GQ Magazine that features an interview with his son, praising him as a true Palestinian. His post then pivoted...
