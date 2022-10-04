ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cstoredecisions.com

Big Y Partners with Red Cross in Response to Hurricane Ian

To assist those affected by Hurricane Ian, Big Y partnered with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by the disaster. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities

Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
DELAWARE STATE
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Congressional Race Spotlight: Lee Murphy

Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

13 Pa. businesses charged in 'car title washing ring'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thirteen Pennsylvania businesses and 19 people are facing charges in what officials called a "car title washing ring." Those charged are accused of coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT to bypass rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states like New Jersey and Massachusetts or to make stolen vehicles look legitimate for resale or export, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said."These defendants used their positions and knowledge of PennDOT requirements to defraud state and federal authorities, hide stolen vehicles, and put unsuspecting drivers at risk," said Attorney General Josh...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
Cape Gazette

Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats

Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
DELAWARE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

