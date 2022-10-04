Playoff Baseball is here! And while this weekend’s games will not include the Braves, it will end with knowledge of who the Braves first round opponent will be. Of course, when it comes to the Braves offense, their are many options that can be labeled as the most critical component to Atlanta’s success this October. However, Matt Olson certainly stands out among the crowd. not only due to his place in the lineup but also with how important his power potential could be to the Braves formula for winning. Fortunately, Olson is once again producing, and it could not come at a better time.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO