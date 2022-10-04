ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
batterypower.com

Battery Power TV: Braves’ remarkable run to NL East title

They were down 10 1/2 games on June 1. They didn’t move into first place for the first time until Sept. 6 … but the Atlanta Braves are once again National League East champions. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the Braves’ remarkable surge to win the division...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason

RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
MLB
batterypower.com

October 5: Marlins 12, Braves 9

The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2022 regular season Wednesday evening with a 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Atlanta made things interesting in the ninth by loading the bases, but Dylan Floro struck out Vaughn Grissom to end the game. Atlanta finishes the season with a 101-61 record and a fifth-straight NL East title.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Daily Hammer Podcast: Matt Olson’s Bat is Critical For Playoff Success

Playoff Baseball is here! And while this weekend’s games will not include the Braves, it will end with knowledge of who the Braves first round opponent will be. Of course, when it comes to the Braves offense, their are many options that can be labeled as the most critical component to Atlanta’s success this October. However, Matt Olson certainly stands out among the crowd. not only due to his place in the lineup but also with how important his power potential could be to the Braves formula for winning. Fortunately, Olson is once again producing, and it could not come at a better time.
MLB
batterypower.com

Daily Hammer Podcast: A remarkable regular season for the Braves

The Braves ended the 2022 with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins. Fortunately. Atlanta had already accomplished its main regular season goal the previous day, so Wednesday was more about fun than anything meaningful. At 101-61, the Braves arguably had their best season of the past few decades. And while the offense is a big reason for that, the overall production of the pitching staff stands out as well.
MLB

