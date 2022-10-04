Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify alleged mail thieves
SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are asking people to call them if they see the vehicle and not try to approach the car. The sheriff’s office also asked people to let them know if they see a license plate number. The Chrysler has damage to the passenger side front fender and the roof paint of the car was also damaged, said officials. Call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600 with any information.
Teen arrested on multiple charges in fatal weekend wreck
TYLER – DPS reports a 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter and other charges in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110. According to our news partner KETK, a DPS report from the Sunday crash says Nicholas Agustin was driving south when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered the northbound lanes, and collided with a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Civic, David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Agustin, who DPS said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Civic was transported to a separate hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Athens felon sentenced to 60 years for evading with vehicle
TYLER — A Smith County jury has sentenced 43-year-old Philip Shane Young of Athens to 60 years in prison for evading with a vehicle. According to a news release from the Smith County DA’s Office, a Texas Parks and Wildlife officer saw Young at the State Park Exxon on FM 14 at approximately 10:00 p.m. on March 6, 2021. According to authorities, Young appeared to be intoxicated, and when officers approached his vehicle, he sped off. Young then led officers on a high-speed chase from 95 to 100 mph down FM 16 for approximately 20 miles. During the course of the evading, officials say Young ran a red light at the intersection of FM 16 and Highway 69 with other cars present and subsequently caused a vehicle in front of him to run off the road.
Repeat felon gets 95 years for assaulting deputy
TYLER — Officials say an assault on a Smith County sheriff’s deputy has led to a 95-year prison sentence for a 41-year-old repeat felon. According to a news release from the Smith County DA’s Office, on August 24, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Hwy. 14 near County Road 310 pointing a gun at passing cars. Deputies arrived on scene and detained Christian Dewayne Smith while they investigated. Smith then assaulted one of the deputies by biting him on the wrist. A jury first found Smith guilty of assault on a public servant, then passed sentence after hearing evidence of Smith’s extensive criminal history — which includes 13 prior criminal convictions and multiple prison sentences. Smith was on parole for a 2016 felony drug conviction when he assaulted the deputy.
Shreveport man arrested in Mesquite for double killing in East Texas
RUSK – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris, turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department, according to our news partner KETK. Harris is accused in the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson on Jan. 30 on Hwy. 79 East at the Cherokee/Rusk County line. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after officials received a call about about two injured men found on the side of the highway. A warrant for Harris’s arrest was issued in February, and a multi-agency search for Harris was conducted in both Louisiana and Texas for his arrest, according to officials.
Authorities: California man indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy
TYLER – 27-year-old John Khuu of San Francisco, California, has been indicted in Tyler federal court for alleged money laundering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Khuu is alleged to have conspired with others to launder the proceeds of his drug trafficking organization through cryptocurrency. The defendant allegedly distributed counterfeit pharmaceutical pills and other controlled substances on dark web markets to customers across the United States. During the course of the conspiracy, Khuu and his co-conspirators allegedly laundered more than $5,350,000. Khuu was arrested in California in August. Click this link for more details.
Interim Precinct 5 Constable sworn in
SMITH COUNTY — Wesley Hicks was sworn in to office Thursday to serve as Interim Smith County Precinct 5 Constable. “I am honored to serve in this position as Precinct 5 Constable and look forward to serving the citizens of Smith County in this new role,” Hicks said. Family, friends and co-workers attended the swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in the Commissioners Courtroom. Hicks has 13 years of experience in law enforcement and 16 years as an emergency medical technician, emergency medical dispatcher and supervisor. Hicks has worked as Deputy Constable for Precinct 5 for three years. Before that, he worked from 2013-2019, for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as a Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant and then Lieutenant.
Jackson community voices water concerns
SMITH COUNTY — Jackson community residents’ concerns continue to grow after more than a decade of dealing with unclean water. According to our news partner KETK, the community held a meeting Thursday and said enough is enough. “Well, we don’t really know how good the water is because...
Gov. Abbott says he’s running for reelection to keep hard working jobs ‘alive and well’
TYLER — Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy. According to our news partner KETK, as a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling supply chain challenges and providing jobs. Abbott also said Texas leads America in oil and gas production and that its production is being threatened by his opponent in the gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke, with his support of the Green New Deal. “Beto’s solution would decrease oil and gas production,” Abbott said.
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton honored by ETCOG
KILGORE — Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was honored Thursday by the East Texas Council of Governments when they named a conference room after her. Hampton has served on the ETCOG Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for a total of 19 years. She is retiring December 31 from her commissioner’s post, which she has held since 2003. A conference room in the ETCOG building in Kilgore was named the “JoAnn Hampton Conference and Awards Room.” “This is a great day for East Texas,” ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland said to a group of family, friends, and coworkers. “We’re recognizing excellence in service and applauding their dedicated service.”
UT Tyler lecturer among system’s outstanding teachers
AUSTIN – The University of Texas System Board of Regents named 14 educators at UT institutions, including one from UT Tyler, among its 2022 Outstanding Teachers. Ashley Dalby, M.S., a lecturer in health and kinesiology at UT Tyler, is among the honorees. Recipients will each receive a medallion and a check for $25,000 in recognition of their contributions to student success and learning, according to a news release. They will be formally recognized by the Board of Regents at the upcoming board meeting in November.
East Texas State Fair celebrates another big year
TYLER – The East Texas State Fair is celebrating another successful year, including some record-breaking activity, after wrapping up Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, fair President John Sykes said despite families being impacted by inflation, the attractions still saw a bigger turnout than ever. “Our entries this year in all of our contests– in some areas, they even quadrupled the number of people participating in our Floral Cup, our horticulture, arts and crafts and even our livestock show,” explained Sykes. The Fair saw more than 250,000 visitors this year, which was about the same as last year.
