The school year is well underway, schedules have stabilized, and the frenzy of summer events and festivals is finally winding down. The calm may be a welcome relief to some, but for you adventure-seekers out there, fear not. If you’re itching for something fun to do, look no further than our comprehensive guide to Des Moines metro events from now through December. And don’t worry — we’ll be back in January with our Winter Arts & Entertainment guide. For now, get out there and enjoy the arts, theater, music, sports and community happenings.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO