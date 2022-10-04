Read full article on original website
Related
dmcityview.com
Ballet Des Moines dynamically forges engaging new works
Central Iowa continues its strong upward trend when it comes to cultural enhancement through performing arts. The community, from patrons to corporations with a strong foundation of local support, helped central Iowa’s cultural scene remain solvent during the COVID years. The Symphony, the Opera, multiple theater companies, anchored by world-renowned Des Moines Performing Arts, all benefited. Ballet Des Moines now builds on a long legacy with a vibrant infusion of creative productivity and adds its shine to this multi-hued radiance as it prepares for another world premiere.
dmcityview.com
Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide
The school year is well underway, schedules have stabilized, and the frenzy of summer events and festivals is finally winding down. The calm may be a welcome relief to some, but for you adventure-seekers out there, fear not. If you’re itching for something fun to do, look no further than our comprehensive guide to Des Moines metro events from now through December. And don’t worry — we’ll be back in January with our Winter Arts & Entertainment guide. For now, get out there and enjoy the arts, theater, music, sports and community happenings.
dmcityview.com
Destination Grille
Restaurants on the outskirts of town have been development pathfinders. When Eddie Webster’s opened in 1970, it was miles of cornfields away from the houses. It introduced central Iowa to flagons of wine, Alaskan ice cream cocktails, and a menu of steaks and lobster, no pasta or chicken. Eddie built it and the people, houses and malls came. Sadly, Webster crashed his snowmobile through thin ice and died at age 53. His restaurants, all built in the middle of cornfields, did not survive him.
dmcityview.com
Profits at Prairie Meadows. Firearm at airport. No more IMAX dome. Historic preservation grants.
“We are having a record year,” said CEO Gary Palmer at the September board meeting of Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel. “When we did our budget, we thought the inflation factor would hit us much earlier in the year,” said CFO Elaine Castelline. “So far, our customers are still gambling at a similar rate to last year.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmcityview.com
Three local organizations to receive $60,000 raised during the 2022 Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic
The record-breaking total will be split three ways. Des Moines, IA (September 26, 2022) – Hubbell Realty Company is proud to announce Easterseals Iowa, ICON Water Trails and On With Life will receive $60,000 from the 2022 Hubbell Extreme Charity Golf Classic which was held on Thursday August 25, 2022. Each organization will receive $20,000 to put toward their individual efforts ranging from nuero-rehabiilation, access for people with and without disabilities, and regional waterway activation efforts. This was a record-breaking event for Hubbell Realty Company, surpassing the total raised in 2020, which was $56,500.
dmcityview.com
Beggars’ Night
I’m beating a dead horse when I talk about Beggars’ Night versus Halloween. Seemingly every news station and media outlet will have yet another story about the history of Beggars’ Night. And my Halloween-obsessedDes Moines Forgotten friends will once again rant about how offensive it is when I don’t celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31.
dmcityview.com
Vintage Brewhouse
Is it a coffee shop, or a bar? Vintage Brewhouse says, “Why not both?”. Open since December last year, Vintage Brewhouse is located in the northwest corner of Ankeny, minutes down the road from the area’s long-awaited second Costco. Walk into the newly constructed building, and it feels...
dmcityview.com
Switching to solar
More central Iowans are making the switch to solar, and it’s not just because of the tax incentives. On one hand, solar energy is seen as an alternative to typical means of electricity production: natural gas, coal and nuclear energy. On the other, solar panels are an investment and a way to take ownership of one’s power. However, more than just cloudy skies stand in the way of solar energy taking over. Homeowners, business owners and farmers alike can benefit greatly from solar panels, but it all comes down to having enough capital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmcityview.com
It’s hockey time! — Iowa Wild and Des Moines Buccaneers prepare for battle as seasons draw near.
With fall upon us, the start of hockey is right around the corner with two teams raring to go. The Iowa Wild and the Des Moines Buccaneers are kicking off their seasons soon, and the fall slate for the Des Moines teams will be full of action. Wild coaches, players...
Comments / 0