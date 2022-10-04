ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Video: Bus driver appears to nod off before Colorado crash

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A bus driver in Colorado appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents related to the incident.

The Aug. 25 crash happened around sunrise on Parker Road in Aurora. The driver, who operated a bus for the Regional Transportation District (RTD), ran a red light and crashed into an SUV, causing a chain of other collisions.

A portion of Parker Road in Aurora was closed on Aug. 25, 2022, after a crash involving RTD bus. (KDVR)

Nathan Yitbark, who works for RTD contractor Transdev, was identified as the driver. Reports from the company and RTD provided more detail of what happened.

The driver began his shift just before 3:30 a.m. The crash was reported around 6:11 a.m., according to the reports.

“After review of the video, it is observed that the operator is opening and closing his eyes several times while approaching the intersection and just as he runs the red light, he opens his eyes and honks the horn and collides” with a vehicle traveling east on Orchard, a Transdev representative wrote in the report.

RTD’s report said the SUV was completely stuck under the front bumper of the bus, and both of its passengers had to be cut out of the vehicle. Another four vehicles were involved, RTD said.

According to the RTD report, the driver was transported to a hospital, as was one of the six passengers on board. Two people in the vehicle hit by the bus suffered “serious” injuries, according to the RTD report.

Corrective action was “pending” as of a day after the crash, as were the driver’s drug and alcohol test results, Transdev reported.

The RTD report said it was unknown whether the driver was cited.

OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash. No information regarding the cause of the crash has been made available, and no injuries were reported. Lamborghinis are expensive Italian sports cars, typically costing around $200,000 and up. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley

One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time. 
GREELEY, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

2 hospitalized in shooting in north Denver

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help

According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use

As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer.  The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control.  In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous...
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

$30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016

A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal. The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
DENVER, CO
