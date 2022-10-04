Read full article on original website
Related
Cypress father whose Olympic dream was cut short helps daughter learn to walk post-cancer
Jasmin Sehic missed out on a dream 30 years ago because of war but has become a soldier for his daughter's own health battle.
psychologytoday.com
Moving Towards Body Acceptance
You don’t have to focus on appearance; simply expressing gratitude for the things your body can do or feel can be very powerful. Ask yourself: When I think about my body, does the voice in my head sound scolding, judgmental, and harsh?. Find your kindest self, express gratitude or...
yr.media
Gen Z Most Stressed Among Generations
A recent report suggests that Gen Z are the most stressed demographic and many have turned to social media sharing their stories and struggles. Seventy percent of Gen Z said anxiety and depression are significant problems among their peers, according to the American Psychological Association (APA), and a McKinsey Insights report revealed that 25% of Gen Z report experiencing emotional distress – double the levels of older generations.
PsyPost
New study sheds light on the positive and negative impacts of dog ownership on psychological wellbeing
Dog is said to be man’s best friend, but does pet ownership actually improve quality of life? Though that is a popular belief, a study published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that having a stronger relationship with your dog can actually be related to an increase in anxiety and depression.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Expert explains when to seek professional help for your child's mental
We're a few weeks into this new school year, and while it's pretty much back to normal, kids have had to make a lot of adjustments over the past two years. We know mental health problems have skyrocketed in young people during the pandemic. 7News anchor Adrianna Hopkins spoke with...
KIDS・
WWLP 22News
Make the world a better place with some simple manners
(Mass Appel) – Being a better person and creating a better world could really come down to some simple basics…manners. Karen Thomas from CTEtiquette.com is with me now to review some of the simple things we should be doing in our everyday lives.
Comments / 0