Breckenridge, CO

[VIDEO] Moose freed after getting tangled in mountain town volleyball net

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to a residence in Breckenridge on Monday after receiving a report that a young bull moose had gotten tangled in a volleyball net.

Photos posted to Twitter by CPW show that the moose's antlers were tightly wrapped in the net when officers arrived. The animal had to be tranquilized, which allowed CPW officials to safely work to free it.

"Officers stood by helping the moose stay upright to aid in breathing while the effects of the drugs used to sedate him wore off," CPW said.

Once the moose was untangled, it was seen standing up and walking away. No injuries were reported for the animal, though it did appear to be a bit disoriented in the video shared by CPW.

Thanks to community reports, this moose was rescued, but this situation serves as a reminder that tangle hazards can be extremely dangerous for wildlife.

During winter, animals like elk, deer, and moose rely on fat stores they have gained in the warmer months to survive.

"Consequently, they have few calories to spare and they are especially vulnerable in stressful situations," CPW said in a prior news release about tangle hazards.

Removing tangle hazards like hammocks, hanging lights, and volleyball nets from your yard can go a long way to keep situations like this from happening.

If you see an animal stuck or tangled anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW for assistance.

