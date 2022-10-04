Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution

Photo Credit: frank600 (iStock).

A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year.

"West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on to humans through bites from an infected mosquito. Those age 60 and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk for serious illness," health officials said in a news release.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 63 cases of West Nile virus reported in Colorado so far in 2022. Roughly 40 percent of cases were reported in Montrose and Delta counties. State officials have also reported an increased mortality rate associated with the disease this year.

"Most people infected with mosquito-borne viruses do not get sick or have mild symptoms. For those who have symptoms, the time between the mosquito bite and the start of symptoms can be from 2 to 14 days. In rare cases, the virus can cause a serious brain infection such as meningitis or encephalitis," the release said.

At this time, there is no treatment for the virus or a vaccine to prevent it.

Officials offer the following tips to help protect yourself against West Nile virus:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.