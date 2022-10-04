Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– As folks work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some particular pups right here in Hampton Roads are hoping you’ll make them part of your lives. “The Bissell Pet Foundation organized these pet evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival they put out a plea...
PAWS Chicago returns from Florida with pets rescued from Hurricane Ian
PAWS Chicago returned to the city Tuesday with more than 50 pets rescued from Florida during Hurricane Ian.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722
wfmynews2.com
Florida woman finds missing ring in hurricane debris: 'If this isn’t a sign, I don’t know what is'
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
Hurricane Ian killed 250 cows at Florida dairy farm. Now the family is helping others
MYAKKA CITY, FLA. — A Florida dairy farmer took a devastating hit during Hurricane Ian, losing 250 dairy cows. Despite his own troubles, he's opened up his farm for others to seek help. Hurricane Ian ripped apart barns and twisted metal all across Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City....
Disabled Florida veteran struggled to get essential medicine for days after Hurricane Ian
Roy Key was in too much pain to come to the phone on Wednesday. A week earlier, Hurricane Ian had torn through Fort Myers, Florida, where he lives, leaving homes flooded, knocking out power and sewage, and disrupting water lines. Key, an 87-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, takes morphine to...
Animals rescued from Hurricane Ian to be adopted
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People aren’t the only ones being rescued from Hurricane Ian. Several four-legged survivors flew into New Jersey over the weekend. Members of the Waystation Animal Transport team took them there where they will be adopted. The group has been part of the Humane Rescue Alliance since 2019, according to its […]
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
Chicago man begins to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ripped through his Florida home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Families are still working to pick up the pieces of what's left of their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has been following one Chicago man as he made his way back to check on his Florida home.After what he called a nine-hour beating on Charlotte County, Florida, Brendan Burke drove from Chicago through town towards his home in Punta Gorda."You start to see a lot of trees down along the side of the highway. and you start to see a lot of service trucks," he said.After the hurricane, in Punta...
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
floridapolitics.com
Florida grateful for help after Hurricane Ian, but sent Indiana Guard home
The state will reimburse the Indiana National Guard for its travel. After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
WGAL
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
wogx.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
