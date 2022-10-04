ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blackchronicle.com

VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– As folks work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some particular pups right here in Hampton Roads are hoping you’ll make them part of your lives. “The Bissell Pet Foundation organized these pet evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival they put out a plea...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wfmynews2.com

Florida woman finds missing ring in hurricane debris: 'If this isn’t a sign, I don’t know what is'

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
FORT MYERS, FL
DC News Now

Animals rescued from Hurricane Ian to be adopted

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People aren’t the only ones being rescued from Hurricane Ian. Several four-legged survivors flew into New Jersey over the weekend. Members of the Waystation Animal Transport team took them there where they will be adopted. The group has been part of the Humane Rescue Alliance since 2019, according to its […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago man begins to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ripped through his Florida home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Families are still working to pick up the pieces of what's left of their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has been following one Chicago man as he made his way back to check on his Florida home.After what he called a nine-hour beating on Charlotte County, Florida, Brendan Burke drove from Chicago through town towards his home in Punta Gorda."You start to see a lot of trees down along the side of the highway. and you start to see a lot of service trucks," he said.After the hurricane, in Punta...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida grateful for help after Hurricane Ian, but sent Indiana Guard home

The state will reimburse the Indiana National Guard for its travel. After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAL

Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

