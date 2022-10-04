Read full article on original website
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Growing Massive Montana Pumpkins Possible, If You Can Handle Their Thirst
While you're complaining about your water bill, Adam Wulf is so committed to growing giant pumpkins he used hundreds of gallons per day. That's a commitment to a hobby he's willing to help you try. Adam has gotten a reputation as Missoula's Massive Pumpkin Guy since he started growing the...
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Top 5 Missoula Themed Halloween Costumes. Don’t Hold Back
With Halloween right around the corner, why not ditch the classic costumes and go with something terrifying, like an out-of-state home buyer?. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Watching Missoula locals go all out on their costumes every year is on another level. This year, I thought, why not go with some newly terrifying Missoula-themed costumes? The city has seen some huge changes in the past few years, and a lot of them are not so positive. We might as well have a little fun with it, right? Here are my top 5 scary Missoula-themed Halloween costumes for this year.
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Biologists Capture Two Grizzlies in the Bitterroot Valley
(FLORENCE)- Two grizzlies are adjusting to new wilderness homes after being trapped and moved out of the Northern Bitterroot Valley. The pair of grizzlies had been spotted on several game cameras, and by local residents, in the Northern Bitterroot in early August. And although biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said the bears hadn't yet caused conflicts with domestic animals or trash, they were spending more time around garbage, fruit trees, and livestock in the past few weeks.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Our Town Is Cooler Than Yours. Missoula Tweed Ride Is A Go
The phrase "Keep Missoula Weird" exists for a reason. I mean what's normal about dressing up in a tweed suit and riding an antique bicycle around with your friends?. I've lived in Missoula on and off for about twenty years. I can tell you with full honesty about once a week I learn of an ongoing tradition or event that puts a smile on my face because it is so weird and funny. Just last week I learned about an upcoming goat race at our local brewery. A freekin goat race, you guys!
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Complete; Dedication Will Pause Traffic Monday
Downtown Missoula commuters may want to consider some alternate routes Monday when local government and tribal leaders gather to dedicate the new Beartracks Bridge. But when the ceremony is over, the new bridge is expected to improve travel in and out of downtown. It might seem like forever that we've been dealing with reconstruction of the old Higgins Bridge. Actually, it's been exactly two years.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Missoula Demon House – TRUE Story of a Local Demonic Haunting
Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.
They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
Missoula Emergency Team Helps Set Up Mobile Hospital in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team continues its efforts in Florida to help those displaced due to Hurricane Ian as they begin to dig out and rebuild their homes and businesses. Communications Director Nick Holloway has been checking in with the KGVO Newsmaker’s line...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Will Bears Be Scared by Larger Holland Lake Lodge? County Wants Review
Worried about everything from water quality to wildlife, Missoula County commissioners are asking the U.S. Forest Service to do a full environmental review of the controversial proposal to expand Holland Lake Lodge. Utah-based recreation company POWDR is proposing to restore the historic lodge, while also adding buildings and improving aging...
Delightful Marriage Proposal Highlights UM Griz Fans’ Homecoming
If you ever get a chance to ask Andrew the whole story, you might want to carve out a considerable amount of time. Yes, it's quite the lengthy, romantic tale to tell. And while we will try to capsulize it, any version of the story needs to start with a brick.
