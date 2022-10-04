ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Credit Suisse Can't Keep CEOs

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse (CS) is facing a crisis of confidence after being embroiled in a series of financial scandals, including a prior CEO who oversaw a $5.5 billion loss.

The well-known Zurich-based bank, which got its start in 1856, has undergone a succession of CEOs during the past five years, which is not common for investment banks.

Ulrich Körner began his tenure at Credit Suisse only in August and had to cope with a series of financial missteps by the bank under the tenure of its previous CEO Thomas Gottstein who started at the beginning of the pandemic.

Gottstein resigned after the bank reported several unprofitable quarters, attributing the responsiblity on weak economic conditions in Asia and Europe.

Körner has the unenviable task of reassuring the hedge funds, pension funds and insurance companies who have watched their investment into the bank shrink rapidly as shares continue to plummet.

Only a year ago, Credit Suisse had a market capitalization of $22.3 billion and could boast of surviving both the global pandemic and 2008 financial crisis.

The second largest Swiss bank has seen over half of its market value wiped out and is now only worth $11.4 billion. Credit Suisse shares fell 56.2% in one year to $3.98 and rebounded on Tuesday.

The bank has been compared recently to Lehman Brothers, whose demise occurred after the financial crisis in 2008 when bankers' bets on mortgage-backed securities imploded.

The bank is now contending with a sharp increase of its credit default swaps (CDS) in recent days. CDS are financial products that act like a form of insurance against default.

Ulrich Körner's Tenure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3109Fn_0iLo5v4f00
Wikimedia Commons/UBS Group

For the past 24 years, Körner has served in executive roles either at Credit Suisse or UBS, the No. 1 Swiss bank.

After working at McKinsey, the consulting company, Körner served as Credit Suisse CFO Switzerland from 1998 to 2000, then ran technology and services as CEO from 2000 to 2001. Following a stint as CFO from 2002 to 2005 for Credit Suisse/Credit Suisse Financial Services, he worked as COO for the division from 2004 to 2005.

For 11 years, Körner ran various divisions of UBS, serving as CEO of UBS Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2011 to 2019 and also served as CEO of UBS Asset Management from 2014 to 2019.

He returned to Credit Suisse as CEO of its asset management division from 2021 to 2022 and was named as CEO of the bank on Aug. 1.

Körner recently addressed the growing speculation about the future of the bank in a memo to employees on Sept. 30 that was seen by TheStreet.

The CEO said that while "this is a critical moment" for the bank, he warned employees that the rumors would only continue.

He attempted to reassure them by stating that the bank's stock price does not determine its financial health or future.

"I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank," Körner said. "We are in the process of reshaping Credit Suisse for a long-term, sustainable future - with significant potential for value creation. I am confident we have what it takes to succeed."

The losses at Credit Suisse do not appear to have a wider ranging impact currently and appear to be contained at the firm.

While Credit Suisse is a global company and is known for its mergers and acquisition deal making expertise, initial public offerings, bond sales and wealth management operations, its retail arm is focused mostly within Switzerland.

Körner has stated that the bank will reveal its turnaround plan on Oct. 27, but the market and its employees may not have the patience to endure the scruntiny until that time.

Rumors that Credit Suisse's financial woes could spread like the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008 appear to be premature at this point.

After Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, several other banks and insurance companies in the U.S. also failed.

Some companies were able to restructure and survived by being acquired by a competitor. Bear Stearns, another investment bank, was rescued when Bank of America acquired it. The largest U.S. residential mortgage lender Countrywide also went under, while another big residential lender Washington Mutual folded. Mega insurance company AIG had to be bailed out with billions in losses.

Thomas Gottstein's Challenging Tenure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK6yK_0iLo5v4f00

Gottstein began overseeing Credit Suisse during the start of the pandemic in 2020, inheriting a bank whose reputation was already tarnished when his predecessor, Tidjane Thiam, was ousted. Thiam left the firm after a fallout that started when a former executive revealed the bank had been following his moves.

But Gottstein's his attempts to turnaround the bank's struggles were not successful and were met with more scandals and massive losses to the balance sheet and market valuation. His two-year tenure was challenging as the investment bank lost billions of dollars when its clients Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital imploded and are now both defunct.

Cleaning up the bank's image became a struggle as investors lost confidence. The stock reached a low of $7 a share on March 20, 2020, and struggled to regain its losses with brief periods of a rebound.

The bank's balance sheet shrunk by $5 billion when Archegos, a family office that managed Bill Hwang's assets, defaulted on margin calls from investment banks including Nomura Holdings, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

After those major losses, Credit Suisse promised to change its risk and compliance department and Gottstein said the bank's strategy would shift to its wealth management business that was less risky and away from its investment bank that had more liabilities.

But under Gottstein's short-lived tenure, the bank's chairman António Horta-Osório left in January 2022 after being caught using the bank's jet for personal reasons and breached pandemic quarantine rules, serving under a year.

The bank suffered other massive losses from paying large fines and court judgments. In 2022, the bank was ordered by a court in Bermuda to pay over $600 million to a Georgian billionaire after a private banker stole his funds.

A Swiss court in another case said Credit Suisse was guilty for assisting a crime ring in Bulgaria launder money that was related to cocaine trafficking.

Credit Suisse has said it is not for sale, but several potential acquirers such as U.S. banks said they were interested in purchasing divisions of the bank, according to sources that made the statements to the Wall Street Journal.

Other Executive Departures

Employee morale at Credit Suisse is somber as bankers are unsure about the future of the bank.

Resignations are not uncommon, even among the executive ranks.

One of Credit Suisse's senior dealmakers, Jens Welter, left to join Citigroup after 27 years with the establishment. Welter served as global co-head of banking when he left. Another executive departure is Daniel McCarthy, who served as head of global credit products.

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Credit Suisse bond yields skyrocket

Credit Suisse has a pretty strong capital position — but the markets are behaving as though it doesn't. Why it matters: When it comes to banking, perception can rapidly become reality. By the numbers: A Credit Suisse dollar bond maturing in 2024 traded briefly at a yield above 10%...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulrich Körner
Person
Tidjane Thiam
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Private Bank#Aig#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Credit Suisse Ca#Swiss#Lehman Brothers
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks Return to Red as Session Closes

Stocks ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending the session in the red and halting a two-day winning streak that marked the start of the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
Switzerland
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
STOCKS
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 4, 2022: Rates Go Up

A handful of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

‘The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably’: The World Trade Organization says that global trade will decrease sharply next year as countries face a ‘multi-pronged crisis’

A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after Russian forces withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region (Donetsk Oblast), Ukraine on October 05, 2022. It’s been quite a year for the global economy. Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting global energy markets and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
89K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy