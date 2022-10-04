ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Loses Major Court Case

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xetQ1_0iLo5X5L00

Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port.

Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules.

By the end of 2024, all mobile phones sold in the economic bloc, including iPhones, will be required to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port after the Commission passed the law with a 602-13 vote.

"The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe. We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past," said Alex Agius Saliba, a member of the European Parliament.

He also called the new law is "future-proof."

The new law governs:

  • mobile phones
  • tablets
  • digital cameras
  • headphones and headsets
  • handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers
  • keyboards
  • mice
  • portable navigation systems
  • earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts

Both Samsung and Huawei will also be affected by the new rules. Half of the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connecter while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% had an Apple Lightning connector, according to Reuters.

The EU says that customers being able to re-use chargers will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year.

Apple's Long Battle With EU

In 2019, Apple argued that the regulations being proposed by the European Commission were "bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers."

"We want to ensure that any new legislation will not result in the shipment of any unnecessary cables or external adapters with every device, or render obsolete the devices and accessories used by many millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers worldwide."

The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

But this charger issue is small potatoes compared to the antitrust case that is pending against Apple in the EU.

The European Commission is considering a sweeping new law called the Digital Markets Act that could change the way iPhone users download apps.

Currently, all apps on your iPhone must come from the App Store. Apple takes an automatic 30% commission from app developers on all subscription fees.

"We believe that the owner of a smartphone should have the freedom to choose how to use it,” European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told The Verge. “This freedom includes being able to opt for alternative sources of apps on your smartphone."

Last month, Daniel Ek, the Swedish billionaire and founder of Spotify (SPOT) , visited Brussels to lobby the European Commission to speed up its investigation into the Apple's App Store policy.

More App Freedom Means More Privacy Issues

In the U.S., the Open App Markets Act would also force Apple to permit sideloading.

Apple CEO Tim Cook disagrees, saying Apple's vetting process is crucial for protecting users from bad actors.

Apple said it has designed its system to protect its users, and interference from bureaucrats only places them at greater risk.

"Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps on the iPhone that circumvent the App Store through a process called sideloading,” Cook said in April.

“That means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules, and once again track our users against their will.”

Cook warned that companies could be mining personal data about everything from where users choose to eat to where they travel on a daily basis. They would be doing so under the guise of targeted advertising purposes.

"But they don't believe we should have a choice in the matter. They don't believe that they should need our permission to peer so deeply into our personal lives," Cook said.

Cook says Apple has given its users the tools they need to protect their identities better through the App Store.

Comments / 2

Related
makeuseof.com

6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Daniel Ek
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Smartphone#The European Commission#Apple Aapl#The European Parliament#Usb#Apple Lightning#Reuters
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
89K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy