beckersspine.com
How the 'consumerization of healthcare' can improve patients' experience
There are many lessons surgeons can take from the business world to strengthen the patient experience, according to one orthopedic surgeon. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. Editor's note: Responses were lightly...
beckersspine.com
5 trends in awake spine surgery over 14 years
Awake spine surgery has gained traction in recent years with several key trends emerging in patient outcomes and adoption, according to an analysis published in the October 2022 edition of The Spine Journal. Researchers analyzed 301,521 cervical or lumbar spine surgery patients from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical...
