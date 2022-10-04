Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Gives Hermann First Loss Of Season
Hermann underestimated the powerful Sullivan football defense. Sullivan shut out the Bearcats on Friday, winning 6-0 and handing their conference rivals their first loss of the season. Dominic Ransom’s interception in the fourth quarter stopped a potential game-tying score with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Falls To Tough Summit In Four
The Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons came to town with a vengeance over their loss at the Oakville Tournament. The Lady Eagles, however, were recovering from their third place finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons won the first set by eight. Sullivan bounced back and took the second set, 25-19. The third set was the toughest battle and Summit came out on top, 26-24. The Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan in the fourth set to win the game, 25-16.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
Sullivan Independent News
Driver Injured After Blown Tire Causes Crash On I-44
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Texas man had serious injuries when a blown tire caused him to lose control and overturn vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 44. Hector Flores, 30, El Paso, Texas, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Flores was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Volvo...
Sullivan Independent News
Pacific Man Charged With Stealing More Than $1,500 From Villa Ridge Property
A Pacific man was arrested Oct. 4 after he allegedly broke into a garage in Villa Ridge and stole more than $1,500 in cash. Joseph McGee, 35, has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing and second-degree property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.
Sullivan Independent News
Jury Acquits Steelville Man On Murder, Three Other Charges
A jury on Tuesday acquitted Scott Shook, 30, of four charges in the 2021 murder of Mark Palmer. Shook was found not guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping and arson. He was released from jail that afternoon. Shook’s trial was moved from Crawford County to Dent County.
