The Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons came to town with a vengeance over their loss at the Oakville Tournament. The Lady Eagles, however, were recovering from their third place finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons won the first set by eight. Sullivan bounced back and took the second set, 25-19. The third set was the toughest battle and Summit came out on top, 26-24. The Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan in the fourth set to win the game, 25-16.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO