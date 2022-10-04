ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash

The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
ECONOMY
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze

However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
MARKETS
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
WORLD
Jobs report halts metal's momentum

A stronger than expected Friday jobs report halted market momentum, and the decision on Thacker Pass, America's next big lithium mine was pushed to the new year. On Friday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae rounded up the metals and mining news for the week.
ECONOMY
Bank of England explains rejected offers at gilt buy-backs

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England gave more detail on Wednesday about why it rejects offers at its new daily operations to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts, after accepting almost none on Monday and Tuesday. The BoE launched the temporary purchase...
ECONOMY
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
MARKETS
UK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. The BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output...
BUSINESS
Lithium Americas must wait until January for Thacker Pass hearing

A hearing is set for January 5, 2023, for Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass. The hearing will be in Reno, Nevada. Chief Judge Miranda M. Du will preside. The company (TSE:LAC) expected the hearing to have taken place last month. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former...
RENO, NV
Spain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services

ADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and banks agreed a roadmap on Friday to guarantee scarcely populated rural villages access to financial services and to soften the impact from rising mortgage costs on the most vulnerable. Under the plan all villages in Spain with more than 500 inhabitants...
ECONOMY
UK 20-year gilt yields rise to highest since BoE's Sept. 28 intervention

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British 20-year government bond yields rose on Thursday to their highest since the Bank of England announced on Sept. 28 that it would intervene in the gilt market, with long-dated gilts in particular underperforming against German debt. Twenty-year gilt yields were up 12 basis points...
ECONOMY
Russian oil price cap will give buyers leverage - U.S. official

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap that Group of Seven (G7) countries want to impose on Russian oil will provide buyers with leverage to get better prices, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The United States has held "positive dialogue" with China and India, two major importers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Serbia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 4% - statement

BELGRADE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank raised benchmark interest rate (RSCBIR=ECI) on Thursday by 50 basis points to 4% from 3.50% to counter rising inflation. Five out of 8 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last, said they expected the bank to raise interest rates to 4%. Two saw a 25 basis points hike to 3.75%. Only one trader said he expected rates to remain unchanged.
BUSINESS

