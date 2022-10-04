Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
kitco.com
Anglo American says it is worried about delays at new Peru copper mine
LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said on Friday it was worried about potential delays at its new Quellaveco mine in the Peruvian Andes, after the government signaled it might take a second look at its water permits. "Some of the positions we have heard from the...
kitco.com
Fortuna increases silver and gold production in Q3, reiterates its 2022 guidance
The company said it delivered another consistent production quarter with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance...
kitco.com
Japan's Pan Pacific plans 18.9% increase in second-half copper output
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper plans to produce 303,300 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, up 18.9% from a year earlier, Japan's biggest supplier of the metal said on Friday. The country's second half runs between October and March. The...
kitco.com
Harmony Gold acquires Eva copper project in Australia for $170M in cash
The company said it has agreed to pay US$170 million in upfront cash plus a contingent payment of...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
kitco.com
Why this sector pullback is unusual - Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Brett Heath
(Kitco News) - The drop in commodity markets is unlike past drawdowns, said Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath. Last month Heath spoke to Kitco at the Gold Forum Americas show in Colorado Springs. Metalla (NYSE:MTA) is a six-year-old royalty and streaming company. The company has 70 assets in...
kitco.com
Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze
However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
kitco.com
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
kitco.com
Jobs report halts metal's momentum
A stronger than expected Friday jobs report halted market momentum, and the decision on Thacker Pass, America's next big lithium mine was pushed to the new year. On Friday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae rounded up the metals and mining news for the week.
kitco.com
Bank of England explains rejected offers at gilt buy-backs
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England gave more detail on Wednesday about why it rejects offers at its new daily operations to buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion) of long-dated gilts, after accepting almost none on Monday and Tuesday. The BoE launched the temporary purchase...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
kitco.com
UK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. The BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada's hawkish message bolsters case for another large rate hike
OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada made clear on Thursday it will not yet be pivoting away from its current rapid pace of interest rate increases, with Governor Tiff Macklem saying there is no sign underlying inflation is easing. The central bank has hiked its policy rate...
kitco.com
Lithium Americas must wait until January for Thacker Pass hearing
A hearing is set for January 5, 2023, for Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass. The hearing will be in Reno, Nevada. Chief Judge Miranda M. Du will preside. The company (TSE:LAC) expected the hearing to have taken place last month. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former...
kitco.com
Spain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services
ADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and banks agreed a roadmap on Friday to guarantee scarcely populated rural villages access to financial services and to soften the impact from rising mortgage costs on the most vulnerable. Under the plan all villages in Spain with more than 500 inhabitants...
kitco.com
UK 20-year gilt yields rise to highest since BoE's Sept. 28 intervention
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British 20-year government bond yields rose on Thursday to their highest since the Bank of England announced on Sept. 28 that it would intervene in the gilt market, with long-dated gilts in particular underperforming against German debt. Twenty-year gilt yields were up 12 basis points...
kitco.com
Russian oil price cap will give buyers leverage - U.S. official
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap that Group of Seven (G7) countries want to impose on Russian oil will provide buyers with leverage to get better prices, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The United States has held "positive dialogue" with China and India, two major importers...
kitco.com
Serbia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 4% - statement
BELGRADE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank raised benchmark interest rate (RSCBIR=ECI) on Thursday by 50 basis points to 4% from 3.50% to counter rising inflation. Five out of 8 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last, said they expected the bank to raise interest rates to 4%. Two saw a 25 basis points hike to 3.75%. Only one trader said he expected rates to remain unchanged.
