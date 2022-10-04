Public Arts Commission, City Council, Rep. Raul Ruiz, Rep. Mike Levin & Family Dedicate Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 41st Congressional District candidates
There is just more than a month until Election Day on November 8. After redistricting, the Coachella Valley is now sliced into two congressional districts. District 41's new boundaries include Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta, plus parts of western Riverside County. Incumbent Republican Ken Calvert has represented portions of The post Your Vote 2022: Meet CA’s 41st Congressional District candidates appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness
On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
KTLA.com
As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help
Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Halloween haunted house used to raise funds for terminally ill girl shut down
The Cowan family has been using their haunted house to raise money for their daughter's terminal illness for the last nine years. This year, San Bernardino has shut it down.
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
NBC Los Angeles
Tenants at a Low-Income Housing Building Call Out Poor Living Conditions
Tenants are describing the conditions at a low-income housing building in San Bernardino as "filthy." The city is now taking action against the owner's but the owners say it's not their fault. Hundreds of people are now being forced to find a new home. Jeffrey Young is the property resident...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
NBC Bay Area
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlandscommunitynews.com
More effort is needed to adapt to Redlands’ changing climate
Wildfire, drought and rain are familiar to Redlanders, but the frequency and severity of these weather events is changing. Climate change is a global issue, but these global changes have uniquely affected the Inland Empire. According to Hillary Jenkins, an environmental studies professor at the University of Redlands, current modeling suggests increased extremes in weather patterns.
DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
calcoastnews.com
Former city councilman gets five years for bribery, attempted arson
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former Adelanto city councilman to five years in prison for taking a $10,000 bribe over a marijuana regulations vote and for hiring a man to burn down his restaurant, so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California
When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepalmspringspost.com
Missed the exit to Highway 111 from eastbound I-10? You’re in good company
The advice “stay in your lane” may have never come at a better time for anyone looking to enter Palm Springs from eastbound Interstate 10, as long as that lane is on the far right. At issue: Concrete barriers create a “lane split” several miles before the exit...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley
According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
onscene.tv
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
Comments / 0